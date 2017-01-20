William J. Fennimore, 59, of California, MD, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was a resident of New Egypt for many years prior to moving to California, MD in 2004. A member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity, Bill graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology and went on to earn his Master’s Degree from Widener University. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Department of the Defense, retiring in 2014 after almost 34 years of service and continued his career with PAE, an independent government contractor. An avid fisherman and Philadelphia Eagles fan, Bill loved to play golf and was a longtime member of the New Egypt Elks and a former member of the Fin Fur and Feather Club in Cream Ridge.

Son of the late Robert and Mildred Fennimore, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Fennimore IV and brother-in-law, William VanArsdale.

Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathryn Fennimore; his daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen and Timothy Miller of Kearny and Stacey and Kieran Gorman of Wall Twp., sister, Cheryl VanArsdale of New Egypt; brother, Brian Fennimore and his wife Sheron James of Bensalem, PA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Charles Beam of New Egypt as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11am on Saturday, January 21st at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown. Interment will follow in Cream Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and again Saturday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.