Winfred Russell “Russ” Bracey, 89

Winfred Russell “Russ” Bracey, age 89 of La Plata, Maryland died January 17, 2017 at his residence.

Russ was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in both World War II and Korea with nine years of service. He went on to work with the Metropolitan District of Columbia Police Department, finishing out his 30 years of service with Special Operations Division “Harbor Police.” He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion Post in La Plata, Maryland. He most enjoyed working in his garden.

He was the son of James Edward Bracey and Mary E. Bracy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ruby Nina Bracey and his brother, Harold Bracey.

He is survived by his son, Richard Bracey of La Plata; his daughter, Carol Rogers and husband John of Waldorf; his brother, William F. Bracey; and his sister, Barbara A. Sunde. He is also survived by his grandchild, Patricia J. Melton; his great-grandchildren, Kyle and Hayley; and his great-great-grandchild, Emma.

Friends received on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 with the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials in Russ’ name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.