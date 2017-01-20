Andrew Benedict “Andy” Mattingly, 28, of Hollywood, MD died on January 10, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on April 23, 1988 in Leonardtown, MD to his parents, Joseph A. Mattingly, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD and Linda M. Mills of Hendersonville, N.C.

Andy was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. He received his education at Mother Catherine Spalding, St. Mary’s Ryken, and Leonardtown High School. He was employed as a skilled artist and particularly enjoyed designing and painting tattoos. He also enjoyed acrylic painting. Andy was a people person, full of energy with a terrific sense of humor. His love for others was contagious. He was excellent with the elderly and young children.

In addition to his loving parents, he is also survived by his brothers, Joseph A. Mattingly III of Washington, D.C. and Steven Lawrence Mattingly of Hendersonville, N.C.; his grandmothers, Mary Catherine “Billie” Mattingly of Leonardtown, MD and Margaret DeForest “Peggy” Mills of Hendersonville, N.C.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Judge Joseph A. Mattingly, Sr. and Ernest Lee Mills.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s Catholic Church cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.