Robert Allen “Bobby” Dooley, Sr., 60, of Lexington Park, MD received his angel wings on January 14, 2017 at Prince Georges Hospital Center, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on November 21, 1956 in Newport News, VA to Nettie MaDora Cooper, Dooley, McCall and the late William Eugene Dooley, Sr.

Bobby married Brenda Lee Beining on September 10, 1977 in Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 39 wonderful years of marriage. Bobby and Brenda have 2 children, Bobby and Ashley and 5 grandchildren.

Bobby was a dedicated man, whom worked for DynCorp for 35+ years. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a dedicated Rams football fan since early childhood.

In addition to his loving wife, Bobby is also survived by his son, Robert Allan “Bobby” Dooley, Jr. and his wife Ashley Michelle of Jacksonville, FL; his daughter, Ashley Nicole and husband Joseph “Andy” Foote of Great Mills, MD; his mother Nettie MaDora McCall, his brothers: William E. “Billy” & Cindy Dooley, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, Ronald “Ronnie” T. Dooley & Kim of St. Mary’s City, MD, and Mark W. & Kelly Dooley of California, MD; and five grandchildren Brandin, Carsin, Kinleigh, Hailee and Brooklin. In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Nettie Ann Russell.

Family will receive friends for Bobby’s Life Celebration on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11:30AM to 1:30PM at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43590 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s at 1:30. Interment is private.

Pallbearers will be: Robert “Bobby” Dooley, Jr., Brandin and Carsin Dooley (Grandchildren), William “Billy” Dooley, Ronald “Ronnie” Dooley, Mark Dooley, Joseph “Andy” Foote, and Bryan “Scoot” Swann. Honorary Pallbearer is Tim “Turtle” Pasgernak.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Dr. Lew C. Schon Innovation Fund, 201 E. University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 in Bobby Dooley’s name.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.