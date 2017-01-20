Joan Janet Lloyd, 82, of Hollywood, MD (Formerly of Greenbelt, MD) died January 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 5, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to the late Maj. Robert Thompson (USAF) and Vivian Hildebrand Thompson. Her family was one of the original Greenbelt families, as she moved to Greenbelt in 1938.

On February 7, 1954, Joan married her beloved husband, Harold E. Lloyd in Mount Rainer, MD. Together, they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a dedicated secretary for the State of Maryland for many years until her retirement. She was an avid reader, enjoyed completing the daily crossword puzzles and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful Afghans, some of which she won first place ribbons for at the St. Mary’s County Fair. She enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida to visit family. She and her husband took a month long trip across the country, ending at the Grand Canyon. Her family was her first priority and she loved spending her time with them, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, Joan is survived by her son, James Robert “Jimmy” Lloyd (Nikki) of Hollywood, MD; her brothers, Robert Thompson (Susan) of Claremont, FL and Richard Thompson (Ellen) of Claremont, FL; her grandchildren, Brian and Jolyn Lloyd of Hollywood, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Walter Tappe on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.