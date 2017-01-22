George Bernard “Poggie”, Slowroller” “Boar Hog” “Uncle George” Quade, 66 of Clements, MD pass away on January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born October 6, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of the late Alice M. Suite Quade and John William “Buck” Quade, Sr.

George was the loving husband of Pamela J. Quade.

Survived by his daughter, Marie Quade-Corsale, step-children, Michael Foreman and Susan (Chris) White, siblings; Janice (Alfred) Abell of California, MD, John William (Lucy) Quade, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD, Ray (Angel) Quade, Sr. of Clements, MD, and Debbie (Gary) Farrell of Mechanicsville, MD, also survived by 5 grandchildren. In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by his sister Catherine Ann Mattingly.

George was lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, he graduated from Chopticon High School in 1968 he also attended St. Mary’s College for a year. He was a farmer and Owner/Operator of P&G Trucking in Clements, MD until he retired, he was a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America), and the Farm Bureau. George liked to drive trucks and work on old trucks.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:00AM in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Pallbearers will be, Randy Farrell, Ray Quade, Sr., Ray Quade, Jr., Gary Hill, Jr., Mike Bowles and Kell Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be, John William Quade, Jr., Tommy Bowles, Charlie Carter, Robert Carter and Ronnie Mattingley.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and/or 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad.