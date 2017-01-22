Stolen Handgun Recovered During Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Officer L. Hamilton of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the area of Crain Highway and Mall Circle, in Waldorf.

He conducted a vehicle registration check on a passenger car and learned that the tags were expired and did not belong to the vehicle they were attached to. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and upon approaching the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the driver, Curtis Ron Campbell, 22, of Clinton, was in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Further investigation into the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen in Prince George’s County.

Campbell was arrested and charged with theft and concealing a dangerous weapon.

