Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces February Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following February monthly promotions and reminders:

National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month (Wednesday, Feb. 1- Tuesday, Feb. 28)

February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. When your pet is spayed or neutered, it will improve your pet’s health, reduce unruly behavior, and help you save on the cost of pet care. The tri-county area has low cost spay/neuter clinics and some even offer it for free. Call one of the following Charles County clinics for more information or to schedule your appointment:

•Humane Society of Charles County: 301-645-8181

•Paw Prints Animal Hospital: 301-885-0263

Be My Valentine Adoption Special (Tuesday, Feb. 14)

This Valentine’s Day find “the one” for you. On this special day, the adoption fee for cats 1 years old and up will be reduced to $25 and dogs reduced to $100. Come find your perfect match!

Volunteers Requested

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to volunteer in your community, the Tri-County Animal Shelter has a place for you. The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 years old and up, to assist with caring for the many animals in our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. You can volunteer as little or as much as you would like. Volunteers must submit required volunteer forms, which can be completed at the shelter.

Tags and Licensing

Keep identification tags on your pet because it could be your pet’s ticket to get back home. Both dogs and cats should wear a collar with an identification tag, a county license, and a rabies tag. Microchip your animal and keep your personal information with the microchip company updated. These identifiers could help your neighbor return your pet to you instead of taking him to the animal shelter. Charles County dogs and cats require a county license. To obtain a pet license, you must have a current rabies vaccine for your pet. Learn more about licensing your pet by visiting www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalControl/Animal-Control.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet.

Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/.

