Wednesday’s Pet is WHITEY

Wednesday’s Pet for 1-25-17 WHITEY

Featured Pet: Whitey

Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue

Breed: American Bully

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Whitey and two females were surrendered to a local shelter. While in rescue, we have learned Whitey walks great on a leash and is house trained. He always has a smile on his sweet face and has a wonderful personality. He is looking for a dependable, loving family.

If you think he would be a great addition to your home please send an email to KatMc@secondhoperescue.org

A little bit of breed information:

The American Bully is a happy, outgoing and confident dog. They are gentle and loving toward people. The breed is amusing, extremely loyal and an affectionate family pet. They are known for having an extreme tolerance with children and are eager to please their family.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

