Waldorf Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Liquor Store

On November 14, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the front door of a liquor store located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Once inside, the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, locked the front door and then pointed the shotgun at the store clerk. The suspect walked behind the customer counter and forced the store clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect stole money from the cash registers and then fled the store on foot. He was last seen running toward nearby apartments.

Upon further investigation, Donald Jamal Reed, 24, of Waldorf, was identified as a suspect in this case.

A search warrant was written for his residence, which provided additional evidence linking him to the robbery. Reed was not present at the time of the search warrant, and an application for charges was submitted to the District Court Commissioner.

On January 24, 2017, Reed turned himself in to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and was served his warrant.

Reed was charged with armed robbery, first and second degree assault, and using a firearm to commit a violent crime.

Det. J. A. Riffle investigated.

