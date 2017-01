The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, Devonte Twain Harrod. He was last seen in the Lexington Park area on January 8, 2017.

Devonte Twain Harrod is described as

Age: 17

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 135 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.