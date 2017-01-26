Charles County Entrepreneur Nabs $50,000 Powerball Prize

Lucky player buys winning quick-pick ticket at gas station in Hughesville

A Charles County businessman’s visit to his favorite Maryland Lottery retailer to buy a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing made him the biggest winner in the state that night.

The entrepreneur visited the Hughesville Sunoco, located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, to buy a $10 quick-pick ticket for the Saturday night drawing. The jackpot had rolled to $94 million and he was hoping Lottery luck was coming his way. He won $50,000, the largest prize awarded to any of the state’s 12,563 winners in that night’s Powerball drawing. He was one of 15 players nationwide to claim a $50,000 prize.

The 60-year-old father and grandfather plans to put his prize in the bank to enjoy later. He also plans to keep his win very, very quiet!

