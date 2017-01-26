Charles County Entrepreneur Nabs $50,000 Powerball Prize

January 26, 2017

Lucky player buys winning quick-pick ticket at gas station in Hughesville

A Charles County businessman’s visit to his favorite Maryland Lottery retailer to buy a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing made him the biggest winner in the state that night.

The entrepreneur visited the Hughesville Sunoco, located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, to buy a $10 quick-pick ticket for the Saturday night drawing. The jackpot had rolled to $94 million and he was hoping Lottery luck was coming his way. He won $50,000, the largest prize awarded to any of the state’s 12,563 winners in that night’s Powerball drawing. He was one of 15 players nationwide to claim a $50,000 prize.

The 60-year-old father and grandfather plans to put his prize in the bank to enjoy later. He also plans to keep his win very, very quiet!



 

This entry was posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Good News, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.