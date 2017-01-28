Charles Philip “Snookie” Miedzinski, Sr., 74, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 27, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 7, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Michael Miedzinski and Mary Eva Copsey.

He was a lifelong resident of Good Ole St. Mary’s County, particularly Hollywood, MD. On March 5, 1963 he proudly joined the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge on December 19, 1965. He served in the Army National Guard another three years until his honorable discharge on December 19, 1968. On June 1, 1963, he married his beloved wife, Shirley Kathryn Wise. Together they celebrated over 53 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as an Electrician for the federal government at Public Works until his retirement in 1985. On October 14, 1985 he began his career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Division until his retirement as a Sergeant on September 1, 1999. His hobbies included playing the slot machines, BINGO and cards, particularly pitch and poker. However, his greatest love was for his family, especially his beloved grandsons and his Friday night family and friends gathering feasting on hard crabs.

He was a Life Member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with over 53 years of dedicated service. He served as a past president, past chaplain, and was the committee chairperson of numerous committees. He was a past chairperson and board member of the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Association. He was a past member of the Hollywood Optimist Club, and the Third and Sixth District Rescue Squad. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

In addition to his beloved wife, Shirley, Snookie is also survived by his children, Joseph Michael “Mike” Miedzinski (Donna) of Hollywood, MD, Crystal Lynn Miedzinski-Lord of California, MD and Charles Philip “C.P.” Miedzinski, Jr. (Mandy) of Mechanicsville, MD; his last surviving beloved sister, Eva Josephine “Susie” Miedzinski Owen, and his grandsons: Michael Miedzinski, David Miedzinski, Anthony Miedzinski, Brandon Brock, Nik Miedzinski, Austin Lord, and Ryan Miedzinski; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Frances Miedzinski, Margaret Laura Miedzinski Saunders, Elizabeth Ann Miedzinski Stone, Joseph William “Tic” Miedzinski, Mary Louise Miedzinski, and Rose Cecilia Miedzinski Taylor, James Wilson “Jimmy” Miedzinski, Francis Xavier “Jackie” Miedzinski.

Family will receive friends for Snookie’s Life Celebration on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be his friends and comrades at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department: Wayne Thompson, Ray Norris, Boots Garner, Jimmy Hayden, Bobby Russell, Paul Wible, Danny Davis, and Doug Insley. Also serving as pallbearers are his beloved grandsons: Michael Miedzinski, Anthony Miedzinski, Brandon Brock, Nik Miedzinski, Austin Lord, and Ryan Miedzinski.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636 and ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.