Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., on January 29, 2017, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a fatal collision at southbound I-95 at Route 212 (Powder Mill Road) in Beltsville, Maryland. There were two vehicles involved in this collision and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a white 2005 Lexus IS300 was being driven at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a grey 2015 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Lexus then lost control of the vehicle, drove off the right hand side of the roadway and overturned in the woods. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured as a result of this collision.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as Ermis Molina-Cornejo, 36, Silver Spring, MD and the driver of the Toyota was identified as Amadon Traore, 56, Washington, D.C. There were no other passengers inside either vehicle involved in this collision. Next of kin has been notified.

Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack re-constructionist conducted the detailed crash reconstruction. Southbound I-95 was closed for approximately one hour throughout this investigation. The State Highway Administration handled the lane closures.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but it seems that speed played a major part in this fatal collision. We urge all citizens to travel at the posted speed limit at all times and use signals and check your blind spots when traveling on the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.

