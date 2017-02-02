$50,000 Powerball Win Keeps Auto Technician’s Engine Humming

Second visit to Winner’s Circle just as exciting as his first

A routine trip to pick up the weekly groceries turned exciting when a Berwyn Heights resident checked his Powerball ticket.

He discovered that little piece of paper in his wallet was worth a wad! The lucky man matched five of six numbers in the Jan. 25 drawing to win the game’s $50,000 prize.

The 53-year-old auto technician told Lottery officials that he plays the jackpot game regularly and made a point to purchase and check his Powerball tickets due to the rising jackpot. When he fished the $10 quick-pick ticket out of an overstuffed wallet and scanned it at his local grocery, both customer and clerk were puzzled when the machine chirped. The clerk told him the screen instructed the lucky Prince George’s County resident to “See Lottery” and confirmed the win by producing the numbers drawn Jan 25.

He bought his winning ticket at US Fuel, located at 5901 Greenbelt Road in Berwyn Heights, on the day of the drawing. Hours later, the loyal Lottery player was the only Marylander and one of 14 players nationwide to win a $50,000 prize. One U.S. player won $1 million but no one hit the jackpot, which is on a roll. The jackpot is set for $206 million for the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing.

The man and his wife told Maryland Lottery officials they were thrilled by the win and have experienced the thrill of entering the Winner’s Circle once before. The lucky man won $60,000 on a scratch-off about 15 years earlier. The couple had just bought a house in need of work so their previous win went toward making the house a home.

These new funds are also helping with home improvements, the winner said. He plans to outfit his house with a high-efficiency furnace and share his good fortune with his church.

