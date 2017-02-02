St. Mary’s County Man Wins Second Big Lottery Prize in Six Months

Most recent win awards $100,000 Super Crossword prize

A lucky 21-year-old Southern Maryland resident just claimed his second large Lottery prize in six months. He discovered his $100,000 top-prize winning Super Crossword scratch-off last week at Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park.

The California, Md. man purchased some crossword-style scratch-offs and took them home to play. Once home, he scratched off the lucky instant ticket and, at first, couldn’t believe he won a $100,000 top prize.

The excited winner has only told a few people about his good fortune, including his best friend who accompanied him to Lottery headquarters. The loyal Lottery player is no stranger to winning big. In August, he claimed a $10,000 top prize on the 10x Cash scratch-off.

The St. Mary’s County resident has big plans for his most recent win. He would like to go back to school, purchase a new car, take a vacation and save the rest of the prize.

The lucky Lottery store also wins! For selling the top-prize ticket in the game, Twist Wine and Spirits located at 22608 Three Notch Road will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery. The Super Crossword ticket, which launched in late December, has five $100,000 top prizes remaining.

