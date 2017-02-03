Former commissioner Kelley dies at 74

Linda passed peacefully to her reward surrounded by family at home.

Linda was a Wife, Mom, Grandmom and Gigi, a friend, a mentor and a leader among her peers.

Linda Lee Kelley, 74, of Owings, MD passed away February 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born October 9, 1942 in Washington DC to William L. and Shirley R. (Hann) Sistek. She attended Prince George’s County schools, graduating from Suitland High School in 1960. Linda was an award winning majorette in high school, and practiced her twirling most of her life when she could. After graduation, Linda worked at the Navy Yard, Government Printing Office and the Departments of Agriculture and Interior, retiring in 1990.

Following retirement from federal service, Linda served as the President of the Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association (DACCA) and was one of the founders of the abused persons shelter in Prince Frederick, Safe Harbor, Inc. Linda was elected to four consecutive terms as a County Commissioner in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006. Following her successful career as a Commissioner, Linda continued to serve on the Board of Directors of Safe Harbor, Inc. and served as the Calvert representative to The Tri-County Animal Shelter. She also continued to serve as the Calvert County Commissioners Ambassador to Scouting, a position she truly loved. Linda attended more than 350 Eagle and Gold Award ceremonies during her public career. More recently, the newly designed Calvert County Animal Shelter was named in Linda’s honor by the Calvert Commissioners. Linda was a tireless worker for the citizens of Calvert County and her loss is felt across the boundaries of the County.

Linda was preceded in death by her father William L. Sistek.

Surviving are her husband Thomas A. Kelley of Owings; mother Shirley R. Sistek of Prince Frederick, ; daughters Julie Lyn Spano of St. Leonard and Alisa Jean Fisher of Huntingtown; grandchildren Sara Michelle DePompa and her husband Matthew of Huntingtown, Chase Spano od St. Leonard, Robert Fisher of Ohio and Haley Fisher of Huntingtown; great grandchildren Trenton and Trever DePompa of Huntingtown and Aiden Fisher of Ohio; brothers William L. Sistek and his wife of Reno, NV, Robert Chase Sistek and his wife Jean of Las Vegas, NV, Charles W. Sistek of Oregon and Louis W. Sistek and his wife Cathy of Long Beach, TX.

Visitation

Thursday, February 9, 2017

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home – Owings

8325 Mount Harmony Lane

Owings MD 20736

Funeral Service

Friday, February 10, 2017

12:00 PM

First Lutheran Church of Calvert County

6300 Southern Maryland Boulevard

Huntingtown MD 20639

Interment

Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road

Dunkirk MD 20754

Contributions

Safe Harbor of Calvert County

254 Merrimac Court

Prince Frederick MD 20678

Phone : 410-535-1121

website: http://www.safeharborcalvert.com/