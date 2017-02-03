Carroll County Man Charged with Arson at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

A 19-year-old male student has been charged after determining he was responsible for setting a fire inside Dorchester Hall located on St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus in St. Mary’s City.

On March 24, 2016 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a fire involving clothing inside the laundry room was discovered by staff and quickly extinguished. The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident and collected evidence. Two additional incidents occurred on March 25th with a small fire on a chair cushion on the third floor and March 27th when a roll of toilet paper was found burning on a table.

Investigators determined Edward Granlund, 19, of Westminster, Maryland was responsible for the fire that occurred on March 24, 2016. The additional incidents remain under investigation. Granlund was transported from Westminster to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident. He is currently being held on a charge of 2nd Degree Attempted Arson.

