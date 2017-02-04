Police in Waldorf Investigating Murder of Lexington Park Woman

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was initially assaulted inside the business by the suspects. As he left the business moments later with Gray, the suspects were in the parking lot. For unknown reasons, one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired shots, striking Gray one time and wounding the male. It is not clear what prompted the assault and shooting.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division are pursuing leads. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

