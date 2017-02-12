Aquasco Woman Struck and Killed on Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, February 11, 2017 at approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

The accident occurred on Hallowing Point Road in the area of Stafford Road.

The Preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as Brenda Lee Hill a 52-year-old female of Aquasco, was walking on Stafford Road. Ms. Hill entered the westbound lane of Hallowing Point Road and was struck by a 1994 Dodge Dakota, operated by a 28-year-old male of Prince Frederick, Maryland. The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team. There have been no charges filed at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this accident should call Dfc. J.M. Haresty at 410-535-2800, or email at hardesje@co.cal.md.us.

