Details Released in Poisoning of 17-Month-Old Grandchild in Lusby

On Thursday, February 9, 2017, the mother of the poisoned 17-month-old received several text messages from her mother, Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby, stating “(the child) would not stop crying”, “his stomach was hard”, “don’t be mad at me” and “I did not drug him.”.

When the child’s mother arrived at the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m., to take the child home, she found him to be lethargic and purplish in color. The mother immediately picked up her boyfriend, and once they were in the car together, they both came to the realization the child was very sick and needed immediate medical attention.

The mother responded immediately to the emergency room of Calvert Memorial Hospital. Medical staff immediately began treating the child, by administering several doses of Naloxone (Narcan) which alleviated some of the medical concerns. The medical staff did not feel the child’s condition was improving and arranged for him to be transferred to Georgetown University Medical Center for further evaluation. The child was treated extensively for a methadone overdose and was monitored for cardiac and respiratory issues. The medical staff listed him in critical/acute status.

The child tested positive for Methadone from a blood test.

Investigation revealed that Judith Tetrealt is prescribed liquid methadone from a medical facility in Baltimore.

Upon arrival at Georgetown University Medical Center, the mother advised that the “sippy cup” used by her son “smelled funny”, and advised that this cup still has liquid in it.

Police executed a search a seizure warrant at the residence and located a number of empty and half-full methadone containers along with other items.

The child’s condition had improved slightly, giving him the ability to move around on his own.

Police also spoke with Dr. Husein, the resident at the pediatric intensive care unit, who confirmed that the timeframe of the initial overdose occurred around 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 9.

Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby has been charged with with:

Child Abuse 1st Degree

Child Abuse 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Poison/Attempt to Poison

Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Neglect of a Minor

Tetrealt is currently being held on a no-bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Tetrealt also has a preliminary court hearing set for March 13, 2017, in Prince Frederick District Court.

