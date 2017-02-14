Harvey “Richard” Norris, 69

Harvey “Richard” Norris, age 69 of Port Tobacco, Maryland died February 7, 2017.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam era and he was a retired Metropolitan DC Police Detective with 29 years of police service. He also worked with the Winchester, VA police department where he headed up a Tri-County Drug Task Force and with the United Nations “NATO” where he served one year in Bosnia. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing and being on the water. He had a love for old cars and poker games with old buddies.

He was the son of Harvey Ray Norris and Florence H. Pabst. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Denise Noonan Norris.

He is survived by his son, John H. Norris and wife Maria; his daughter, Christine M. Norris; his sister, Barbara A. Koehler and husband Robert; and his grandchildren, Haylie N. and Taylor M. Norris.

Friends received on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11AM. Interment to follow with full Navy Honors at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

Memorials in Richard’s name are asked to C.O.P.S. (DC Chapter), PO Box 31549, Washington, DC 20030-1549.