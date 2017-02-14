Leonard “Curly” Bikowski, 87, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 9, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.

Born in Stevens Point, WI on December 11, 1929 to the late Jacob Bikowski and the late Josephine Przybylski Bikowski, Curly is also preceded in death by eight siblings and his beloved wife, Carmella “Millie” Bikowski. He is survived by his sons, Donny Bikowski (Jill) and Tom Bikowski; brother, Albert Bikowski; sister, Jeannette Olczewski; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews..

Curly served in the US Army during the Korean War and spent 32 years in the Federal Government, retiring as a Librarian for the Department of Interior in 1979. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the American Legion in LaPlata. An avid Redskins fan, he also followed the Nationals, Orioles, Packers and Wizards. Curly liked playing poker and shooting pool in his community. His greatest joy came from watching his grandchildren and great-children play sports. Curly was famous for his chili and Thanksgiving mashed potatoes and gravy.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata MD) on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM with a Funeral Service starting at 4:00PM. Interment at MD Veteran’s Cemetery on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Curly’s memory to Coastal Hospice on the Lake (351 Deers Head Hospital Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801). Online condolences to the family can be found at arehartechols.com.