Lottery Luck Gives Retired Postal Worker A Special Delivery

Oxon Hill woman claims $100,000 top prize playing 50x The Cash game

A Prince George’s County woman stopped at a favorite Maryland Lottery retailer last week for a scratch-off, hoping to tap into the same luck that produced a $10,000 win last March.

The 50x The Cash instant game she selected gave the retired postal worker a special delivery that met her hopes tenfold.

Having spare cash in hand inspired the frequent player to make her purchase.

“I walked out of the grocery store with $16 in cash change,” said the 60-something woman. Her next stop was Thirsty’s Wine & Spirits in Oxon Hill to check out their scratch-offs.

“I decided to play a $10 game and two $3 tickets,” she said. Picking out the first $10 instant ticket she saw, our winner scratched her 50x The Cash game in the store and was confused by what she saw. “I’d gotten almost all the way to the bottom of the ticket when I saw the match,” she said. “The $100,000 beneath it stunned me. I kept saying to myself as I checked it and checked it, ‘This can’t be true.’ ”

She slept very little the next two nights. “I was too hyped up,” she said. “I couldn’t hold still.” The Oxon Hill woman arrived at Lottery headquarters on Friday to claim her prize. “As of last night I’ve accepted that this is real. Now all I feel is joy.”

Winnings from the 50x The Cash instant ticket will pay bills, repay debts, assist her son and fund a casino weekend with her best friend. “We’re only going to bring a little cash with us, just enough to have a fantastic time,” she said.

Also a winner is her lucky Lottery retailer, Thirsty’s Wine & Spirits located at 6191 Oxon Hill Road. The Prince George’s County store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize scratch-off. This is the game’s first top-prize win since its debut two weeks ago. Seven more unclaimed $100,000 winning tickets remain in stores as well as 10 $50,000 winners and thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

