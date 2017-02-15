Woman Charged with Burglary After Breaking Into Family Members Home

February 15, 2017
On Sunday, February 12, 2017, Deputy S. Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Leonard Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of a burglary.

The owner of the residence explained that a family member, later identified as Olivia Hefter, 23, with no fixed address, had asked if she could move in with them and they had told her she could not. Later the next day, February 13th, the homeowner went into their guest bedroom and found Hefter on the floor. She had broken into the residence in the middle of the night by damaging the basement door.

She was transported to the Detention Center and charged with 3rd and 4th Degree Burglary and Trespassing on Private Property.

