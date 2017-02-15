Hughesville Man Arrested for Possession of Narcotics in Prince Frederick

February 15, 2017
Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Deputy G. Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on Market Square Drive, in Prince Frederick, with a broken brake light.

He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville.

Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner, Flip, arrived to assist with the stop. K9 Flip detected a positive alert for contraband.

During a search of Thompson’s person, a plastic container was found in his right front pocket, containing sixteen (16) green pills (oxycodone). He was not able to provide proof that he was prescribed the medication. Joseph was placed under arrest for CDS: Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (oxycodone) and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He also received appropriate paperwork for his broken brake light.

