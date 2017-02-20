UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: The bicyclist, George Ernest McNab, 59, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on February 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

2/15/17: On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West near Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling in the right travel lane of Smallwood Drive West when he was struck by an SUV, which was also in the right lane. The driver of the SUV attempted to swerve to prevent striking the bicycle, but she was unable to avoid the collision.

The victim, a 59-year-old male from Waldorf, was flown to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicycle was equipped with flashing lights on the front and rear of the bike.

Cpl. W. B. Saunders is investigating.

