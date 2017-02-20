UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Crash

February 20, 2017

UPDATE: The bicyclist, George Ernest McNab, 59, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on February 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

2/15/17: On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West near Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling in the right travel lane of Smallwood Drive West when he was struck by an SUV, which was also in the right lane. The driver of the SUV attempted to swerve to prevent striking the bicycle, but she was unable to avoid the collision.

The victim, a 59-year-old male from Waldorf, was flown to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicycle was equipped with flashing lights on the front and rear of the bike.

Cpl. W. B. Saunders is investigating.



 

5 Responses to UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Crash

  1. Whya on February 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What the hell is he doing on a bicycle at 5:30 in the morning…..In the rain….On a highly traveled road? I get the whole bikers have rights thing but have a little common sense.

    Reply
  2. Bizkit's on February 16, 2017 at 11:23 am

    You are in my thoughts & prayers.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 16, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Riding a bike out in the road during the dark hours of the morning? That more or less amounts to attempted suicide.

    Reply
  4. Stanley on February 19, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I used to work with a guy in White Plains who rode his bike to work, get this, because he did not own a car! He was also an older guy who lived in this area. I hope it wasn’t him.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

    He was on his way home from work… maybe if the lady that hit him was as worried about the road as she was her phone, he wouldn’t have gotten hit

    Reply

