Job Fairs Help Those Looking for Summer and Seasonal Jobs

The Calvert County Parks and Recreation Division announced today it is expanding its annual Student Job Fairs to include anyone looking for summer or seasonal employment. In addition, Parks and Recreation is adding a third fair in southern Calvert County.

Mark your calendar for the following three Parks and Recreation Summer Job Fairs:

• Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m., Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. Chesapeake Beach

• March 31, from 10 a.m.-noon, Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

• March 31, from 2-4 p.m., Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

High school and college students are still encouraged to tighten up their resumes and attend one or all three events, but the job fairs are now open to anyone of legal working age.

Local businesses looking for employees to fill summer and seasonal positions are also encouraged to participate in the fairs.

“We are always so impressed by how prepared and professional the job seekers are who attend these fairs,” explained Paul Lundberg, Assistant Coordinator in the Office of Sports, Community and Well-Being who is charge of coordinating the fairs. “The business

owners who return to the job fair year after year tell us they get more quality recruiting done in these few hours than they get done all year long. We are very happy to add a third fair this year to match employees and employers.”

