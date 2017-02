On Thursday, February 16, 2017, at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters from the Naval District Patuxent River Fire Department were alerted to the report of a vehicle fire on Greenview Pkwy, in Great Mills.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.