Lottie Bernice Seger, 80, of Brandywine, MD passed away February 15, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. Born September 8, 1936 in Pender County, North Carolina she was the daughter of Pearlie English and Nina Welch English. She came to Maryland with her parents in 1950. There she met Robert Seger in 8th grade and married him in December of 1955.

Lottie was active for many years in the Immanuel United Methodist Women. She enjoyed delivering Christmas baskets and her favorite pastime was fishing at the river or creek.

The family will receive friends for Lottie’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 9:30 – 11:30a.m. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

The Rev. Jack George will conduct a Funeral Service at 11:30a.m. at Brinsfield-Echols. Interment will follow at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Gibson, Charlie Davis, Neil Davis, Hunter Sondberg, Mike Bernardon and Michael Dolesh. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyndele Cooke, Lindsay Davis, Jennifer Seger, Jason Seger, Erin McDerment, Kelli Sondberg, Brittani Seger and Kaitlyn Seger.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd., MD 20613 or Immanuel United Methodist Women, 17400 Aquasco Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613.