UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attack on Woman

UPDATE: Donald Leo Parks, 23, of Lexington Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree assault, that occurred on December 10, 2015.
12/30/2015: On December 10, 2015, an adult female was approached by an unknown male on the 21000 block of Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park.
The victim attempted to flee, but the suspect used physical force to pull the victim into the woods.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.
______________________
On Friday, December 25, 2015, at approximately 5:00 p.m. a 47-year-old female was walking through the parking lot of the vacant McKay’s grocery store on Great Mills Road, when she was approached by a white male wearing shorts.
The white male exposed his genitals and attempted to assault the female sexually.
The female was able to flee from the suspect without being assaulted.
The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20’s standing around 5’8″ to 5’10” tall
_______________________
An arrest warrant was obtained for Donald Leo Parks, age 22, of Lexington Park, on December 28, 2015, charging him with sex offense second degree, sex offense third degree, assault second degree and false imprisonment for the December 10th incident, and assault second degree, sex offense fourth degree, and indecent exposure for the December 25th incident.
Parks was arrested on December 29, 2015, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
He is currently pending an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.
Hey this guy and Christopher Zane Ordiway should be cell mates!
Looking at this mans criminal history, he has some serious issues. Being a part of the general public should never be an option! 22 yrs old and can’t keep his d#$k in his pants (indecent exposure charges) Do these judges etc..not look at a criminals history and see that slapping them on the hand and sending them free isn’t stopping them from continuing to be a sexual predator? I honestly don’t give a rats azz what his childhood, etc was like, and person who sexually abuses/assaults etc should be removed from society, death by sodomy sounds good to me!
Welcome to Maryland..
Ok, enough of the whining from the libs that post on here. This guy needs some jail time not a HUG!
So this guy rapes a woman on the 10th and the police don’t tell the public!!!! Then he attacks ANOTHER woman on the 25th.
Shame on the police for letting this happen, you know you have a rapist on the loose and don’t tell the public!
So after one attack they were supposed to know he was a SERIAL rapist? LOL OK Nostradamus.
So when a lady down the street from you gets raped near your house…and they haven’t caught the guy yet…you don’t want your own wife or daughter to know about it. Got it.
Then shame on the media then. It seems they stay current with everything else. Police don’t share information about an on going investigation.
Never said that, but keep making stuff up.
Who claimed he was a serial rapist? WTF simply addressed that a serious crime was committed and the general public was not informed of it until well after it happened. For your family’s sake, wouldn’t you want to be made aware? SMH
Holy crap you’re dumb. SMH
Dumb…for wanting to know a serious crime happened, within a reasonable after it happened. Yup…guess I’m dumb.
So sorry the police didn’t inform your royal highness personally about these serious crimes! I’ll bet you were inches from death until this creep was apprehended. Oh, the huge manatee!
After ONE attack the police should tell the public especially given the circumstances of that attack.
The cops around here need to get together and do their job…and by that I mean…make sure we never hear from this guy again.
Stop blaming the police. They did their job. They caught the guy and he is in custody. No one knows why the information wasn’t released beforehand, but it is not in the Deputy’s hands to relay information like this.
Since when isn’t it the Sheriff’s job to make the public aware of a known threat…not that they knew who it was, but that they knew a crime had been committed, but had not.caught the criminal!
I agree these people think the police should be Nostradamus. What turnip truck do you get off of to walk around the Park after dark and in a vacant business parking lot to no where?
Let’s see…
-5pm is not dark…it’s barely sunset. Dark comes a good 1/2 hr after dark…ask anyone who hunts.
-there is housing to either side of that big vacant parking lot…that is very visible from Great Mills Rd
Not sure where Nostradamus comes in…one attack happened and no no public announcement went out…essentially making the 2nd woman ‘bait’. If that’s what’s needed to catch a perp, put out an undercover female officer. They are at least trained in self defense.
How is one attack a serial rapist…let me grab my calculator
I don’t see where anyone said he was a *serial* rapist (people are upset that a sexual assault had occurred but wasn’t well-publicized), but he was already a serial flasher. And now it seems to have escalated since he hasn’t been locked up where he belongs.
To be fair, this is the only way this poor slob could ever get some.
Oh, so then its okay. Well, by all means…invite him to your next family gathering!
So much dumb, all in one location. Look up dummy, that’s the joke going right over your head.
Great topic to joke about. You really don’t think before posting, do you.
There’s 2 types of people in this world. Those that bring joy to a room when they enter, and those that bring joy to a room when they leave. We can all tell which one you are Captain Buzzkill.
To, Keepin It Real: ??? Your attempted insults make no sense in relation to the comments you post them. I think you try too hard ‘one-upping’ other comments.
OK Dr. Phil, LOL!
He could get a job and pay for it on Great Mills like some do!
Your typical pervert and only 22…WTF!
Per Case Search this scumbag is currently on probation for 3 separate indecent exposure cases. I think it’s time for the judge to throw probation out and just impose the maximum for all charges. He doesn’t seem to be a good candidate for probation.
Clearly, the police have done their part; he’s had 11 charges so far. I think perhaps the judge needs to step up and get rid of the probation and keep him in jail for a long, long time.
That’s the peeping tom who was whacking off while looking threw a window … Get this perv off the streets b4 someone’s father brother or husband hurts him seriously!
Help me understand how you look “threw” a window. Did he throw his eyeballs through it? You can never be too careful these days with predators like him, thanks Standback for informing me of a new Peeping Tom technique.
It requires careful aim.
That kid was always a scumbag because he was raised in a home full of drug and gang activity. The area where all of the drug dealers and addicts would walk between houses all hours of the day and night to conduct their “business” if that’s what you want to call it. Also, I knew that he was bound to get caught soon because Patuxent Homes is not very far from the crime scenes. I’m pretty sure that he has a brother who’s just as bad if not worse than he is. His horrible mother/guardian also has quite a few run-ins with the law and mugshots posted up on here for drug charges.
He has a Pa too. I guess the Pa is the best thing that eva happen to him NOT! Shut up! If you want to blame Ma than don’t forget Pa he is just as bad.
Ah. So you’re his brother hiding under the title of “Anonymous” because you don’t want anybody to see your nasty criminal record too huh? And who says “Pa” in 2015 besides some backwoods inbred trash? LOL! Get lost punk.
His brother has never harmed anyone and is home taking care of his son his sister is being good taking care of her kid and his youngest brother is the smartest and never been in trouble and he was raised by the other brother so environment doesn’t always mean anything
As another person said, he has had other charges for the same or similar acts. WHY do the commissioners keep releasing this creep?
If it was their mother, daughter, wife, sister etc would they so readily release him on the public?
He is a definite threat it seems as though his crimes has escalated. The worst crime of all is looming. KEEP HEY LOCKED AWAY. 2 SEAL DEVIANT ACTS WITHIN A 2 WEEK PERIOD SOUNDS LIKE A SERIAL SERIAL PREDATOR. THROW THE DAMN KEY AWAY. SICKO
Inbreeding at its finest. The whole lot of them!
– 1st crime does not have a time associated with it.
– 2nd crime was at 5pm. It’s not after dark then
It’s possible the victims do not have the luxury of owning their own transportation, but still need to get to and from a job, or the store…doesn’t matter. It’s not their fault this guy was out there preying on the innocent. Some of you have no clue as to the circumstances under which others (the VICTIMS) may live.
Let’s be reasonable in this whole conversation the police had a reason not to inform the public about the first case and until someone reads the full police report you don’t know why! Just be grateful there are cameras in these areas. Otherwise he would have never been caught.
Im sure the 2nd victim would love to hear a valid reason not to inform the public after the 1st incident!
The first attempted rape was on this site. They linked the two together this time to show everyone that he is responsible for two separate incidents. Find something else to complain about.