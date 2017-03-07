UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attack on Woman

UPDATE: Donald Leo Parks, 23, of Lexington Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree assault, that occurred on December 10, 2015.

12/30/2015: On December 10, 2015, an adult female was approached by an unknown male on the 21000 block of Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park.

The victim attempted to flee, but the suspect used physical force to pull the victim into the woods.

The suspect forced the victim to perform sexual acts on him against her will and threatened her with bodily harm and death if she did not comply with his demands. After several minutes, the victim was able to flee from the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

______________________

On Friday, December 25, 2015, at approximately 5:00 p.m. a 47-year-old female was walking through the parking lot of the vacant McKay’s grocery store on Great Mills Road, when she was approached by a white male wearing shorts.

The white male exposed his genitals and attempted to assault the female sexually.

The female was able to flee from the suspect without being assaulted.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20’s standing around 5’8″ to 5’10” tall

_______________________

An arrest warrant was obtained for Donald Leo Parks, age 22, of Lexington Park, on December 28, 2015, charging him with sex offense second degree, sex offense third degree, assault second degree and false imprisonment for the December 10th incident, and assault second degree, sex offense fourth degree, and indecent exposure for the December 25th incident.

Parks was arrested on December 29, 2015, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

He is currently pending an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

