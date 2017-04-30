Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Motor Cycle Collision in Bryantown

UPDATE 4/30/2017: On Monday, April 24, 2017, Arthur Christopher Edelen, 54, of White Plains, pled guilty to homicide by motor vehicle before Judge James West in Charles County Circuit Court.

Edelen’s blood alcohol content was a .11 in a test after the accident, Maryland, a prosecutor said.

Edelen will appear before Judge West again on July 18, 2017, to be sentenced.

3/26/2016: On Thursday, March 24, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to S/B MD Rt. 5 at Roosevelt Place, in Bryantown for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Investigation revealed a Honda Odyssey, operated by Arthur Christopher Edelen of White Plains, was attempting to cross the travel lanes of southbound Maryland Route 5 from a crossover to enter Roosevelt Place. At the same time a Honda Odyssey was attempting to cross the southbound lanes; a Honda Gold Wing, operated by Ernest Young 3rd, of Waldorf, was traveling in lane number 1 on southbound Maryland Route 5 at Roosevelt Place. The operator of the Honda Odyssey failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the Honda Gold Wing collided into the passenger side of the Honda Odyssey.

The operator of the Honda Gold Wing was transported by Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 to Prince George’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

On Saturday, March, 26, 2016, 3/26/2016, , the driver of the Honda Goldwing, Ernest Young 3rd of Waldorf, succumbed to his injuries resulting from the collision.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is continuing.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Cpl. J. Zimmerman or TFC T. Hooten. Phone Number: 301-392-1200.

