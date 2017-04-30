Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Motor Cycle Collision in Bryantown

April 30, 2017

fatal crash

UPDATE 4/30/2017: On Monday, April 24, 2017, Arthur Christopher Edelen, 54, of White Plains, pled guilty to homicide by motor vehicle before Judge James West in Charles County Circuit Court.

Edelen’s blood alcohol content was a .11 in a test after the accident, Maryland, a prosecutor said.

Edelen will  appear before Judge West again on July 18, 2017, to be sentenced.

3/26/2016: On Thursday, March 24, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to S/B MD Rt. 5 at Roosevelt Place, in Bryantown for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Investigation revealed a Honda Odyssey, operated by Arthur Christopher Edelen of White Plains, was attempting to cross the travel lanes of southbound Maryland Route 5 from a crossover to enter Roosevelt Place. At the same time a Honda Odyssey was attempting to cross the southbound lanes; a Honda Gold Wing, operated by Ernest Young 3rd, of Waldorf, was traveling in lane number 1 on southbound Maryland Route 5 at Roosevelt Place. The operator of the Honda Odyssey failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the Honda Gold Wing collided into the passenger side of the Honda Odyssey.

The operator of the Honda Gold Wing was transported by Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 to Prince George’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

On Saturday, March, 26, 2016, 3/26/2016, , the driver of the Honda Goldwing, Ernest Young 3rd of Waldorf, succumbed to his injuries resulting from the collision.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is continuing.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Cpl. J. Zimmerman or TFC T. Hooten. Phone Number: 301-392-1200.

8 Responses to Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Motor Cycle Collision in Bryantown

  1. AliceW on March 26, 2016 at 11:18 am

    To many cross overs without stop lights on this heavily traveled road. Plus the concept of yielding to other traffic is a meaningless concept in this state.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 28, 2016 at 7:19 am

      Just what’s needed, more stoplights…not.

      Reply
      • Anon on March 29, 2016 at 2:09 pm

        If it could save a life, why not? At least a stop sign.

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 27, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Alcohol consumed by the driver or rider?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 27, 2016 at 2:18 pm

      Driver of car

      Reply
  3. M. P. on March 27, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    The Honda driver not the bike rider.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on March 28, 2016 at 7:56 am

    All this could have been avoided with a $20 cab ride or a call to a friend/family member but now a family has lost a loved one and a person has ruined their life. Doesn’t seem worth saving the $20 does it? Sorry to the family of Mr. Young for your loss.

    Reply
    • Keepin It Real on March 28, 2016 at 3:58 pm

      You’re the only one that figured this out.

      Reply

