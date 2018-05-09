Co-Defendant in Terrace Drive Murder Sentenced

UPDATE 5/9/2018: On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Rena Cassandra Crandell, 25, to 15 years in prison and an additional 20 years suspended time for the First Degree Burglary of Michael Beers and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.
On April 12, 2017, pursuant to a plea agreement, Crandell plead guilty to the charges for which she was sentenced. The agreement included that Crandell, if called as a witness, would testify truthfully in any of her co-defendants’ cases.
On January 12, 2016, officers responded to the 11500 block of Terrace Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. While on the scene, officers found Michael Beers with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, as well as bruises and abrasions. Beers was pronounced dead on scene.
An investigation revealed that two masked men, one armed with a gun, arrived at the house earlier that evening in an attempt to rob Beers. Upon entrance to the residence, the masked men discovered victim Edward Glaze, Jr. asleep in the living room, then physically assaulted him and demanded him to enter a room occupied by Beers and Crandell. The owner of the residence was also forced to enter the room.
The ski mask that fell off during the struggle was sent to the Maryland State Police laboratory. Results from a DNA analysis of the mask were consistent with co-defendant Reigel Paul Wamack being present during the attempted robbery and murder. Wamack also fit the homeowner’s description of the unmasked man.
The investigation also revealed that Crandell conspired with her co-defendants to rob Beers. In a statement to police that allowed the police solve the murder, Crandell admitted her role in the crime. Crandell indicated she was an acquaintance of the victim and that she was dropped off at the house by her co-defendants earlier that night. She had sex with Beers and waited for him to go to sleep. Once he did fall asleep, Crandell unlocked the front door for her co-defendants; that is how the co-defendants entered the residence. Crandell rode back to Baltimore with her co-defendants after the murder. At the trial of one of her co-defendants, Crandell did testify to her role in the crime.
4/15/2016: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested Rena Cassandra Crandell, 23, of Halethorpe, MD, and Reigel Paul Wamack, 23, of Fairfax, VA, in connection with a homicide that occurred in January. On Jan. 12, two men entered a house in the 11500 block of Terrace Drive in Waldorf. They displayed guns, demanded money and then shot and killed a resident, Michael Keith Beers, 34; his acquaintance, a 32-year-old male, was able to escape by jumping out a window. A female, who was inside the house during the home invasion, fled. Detectives pursued leads and subsequently identified the female as Crandell and later determined she conspired with the suspects to rob the victims. She was arrested on April 10 in Baltimore. Detectives also identified one of the gunmen as Wamack. He was arrested on April 14 at 7 a.m. at his residence in Fairfax, VA.
Both Crandell and Wamack were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and robbery. Crandell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond, and Wamack is being held in Fairfax pending extradition to Charles County. Detectives are pursuing leads to identify the third suspect. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
At this time a booking photo of Reigel Paul Wamack is not available, we will update this article when it becomes available.
Typical. Good job. Way to represent!
Another blackie.
That’s saying it mildly. You all KNOW what we call them.
racist are we?
IDIOT
Yes, yes I would.
What a useless pos
Beasts. Savage, stinking beasts. They think everyone else owes them something. Disgusting. Take what they want because they’re lazy. They’re all Barbarians, no better than ISIS.
ISIS? LOL This is reaching to the max.
I wouldn’t laugh too hard. They are brutal. They do steal anything. They kill woman and children. Savage beasts is an accurate definition.
In terms of violence and crime, not really!
This. But let the dummies compare them to ISIS.
You racist pos
BLM = ISIS in US
Same MO – Fear/Terror/Intimidation/Indiscriminate killing/Crime ridden/Masks (Hoodies)/Funded by drugs/Loud
Reigel said we was gonna get away wit it dats why I did it.
Filthy animals. Hang em all!!
I thought that was a dude.
No need in crying now, dry it up! You want to be hard, now’s your chance…
Bertha be waiting for you I’m sure of that!
Please do not think the public defender’s office is inferior. Yes, the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association’s website is lacking. Yes, absolutely, judges should take a sabbatical (break) from being on the bench after a few years, and go back to practicing law, and then return to the bench. Their term is too long. Whats Annapolis doing about it besides nothing? Whats jail supposed to accomplish and does it accomplish that? What are traffic tickets supposed to accomplish and do they accomplish that? Whew — why do the police intrude when they’re not welcome, as if they’re welcome, when theres a death in the family? Not can I come in, do you feel like talking about this, they just begin a conversation. The police don’t handle death correctly. The proper way for suspects to handle the criminal justice system, if they’ve received an excessive sentence, is to thank God they don’t have to let it go. Hold the Pastor’s hand, and thank God they don’t have to let it go. Hmmm why not have a local church, or local pastors/ clergy convene a symposium, a day of forgiveness and healing for the criminal justice system. Invite the SA, invite the police, invite the judges, invite the convicted. Who will show up? Why not show up?
THIS ENTIRE PAGE IS FILLED WITH RACIST REMARKS!! WHEN ARE YOU PEOPLE GONNA GROW UP?