UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murder of Father-in-Law

UPDATE 9/5/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, September 5, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Deangelo Hemsley, 42 of Waldorf, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder of John Yates and related charges.
On June 14, 2019, Hemsley was found criminally responsible by a Charles County jury, after a two-part, bifurcated trial, to the charges of First-Degree Murder, Home Invasion, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment. Hemsley was previously found guilty of committing the aforementioned charges during the first part of the trial.
On April 23, 2016, officers responded to the 12800 block of Yates Place in La Plata for the report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located victim John Yates suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also found Hemsley, Yates’ son-in-law, attempting to escape the area; however, he was apprehended that night.
After stabbing Yates, Hemsley grabbed his daughter’s hand and put her in his vehicle. Thankfully, she was able to escape through a window and run to safety back inside of the residence, barricading herself in a room with a dresser.
A DNA analysis conducted on the knife used in the assault revealed that it contained both Hemsley’s and Yates’ DNA. Hemsley also had Yates’ blood on his clothing while being apprehended.
During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman told the Court that Hemsley “decided to take a man’s life in the most heinous, vicious nature that I’ve seen in my 16 years [as a prosecutor].” She furthered, “the defendant acted out of anger and violence that day towards the victim because he believed the victim was the reason he could not see his daughter. – It is the State’s recommendation to sentence the defendant for his actions. In this case, the jury has spoken that [the defendant’s] diagnosis of schizophrenia did not play a factor in the murder of Mr. Yates, and the State is asking the Court to sentence the defendant to life.”
6/17/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a two-part, bifurcated trial, a Charles County jury found Deangelo Hemsley, 42 of Waldorf, criminally responsible for the First-Degree Murder of John Yates, Home Invasion, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment.
Hemsley was previously convicted of the aforementioned charges on June 12, 2019 by members of the jury. After establishing his guilt, jurors then found that Hemsley was criminally responsible for committing the acts in a separate proceeding, despite his plea of not criminally responsible.
On April 23, 2016, officers responded to the 12800 block of Yates Place in La Plata for the report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located victim John Yates suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also found Hemsley, Yates’ son-in-law, attempting to escape the area; however, he was apprehended that night.
An investigation revealed that during the evening hours of April 23rd, Hemsley made entry into Yates’ residence yielding a knife and bar. Yates’ family was present at the time and did not expect Hemsley’s arrival. After entrance, Hemsley demanded to know where his daughter, who was inside of the residence, was located. Hemsley then asked for the location of Yates, who was in a lower level. Within seconds of receiving Yates’ location from a family member, Hemsley went to Yates and immediately began attacking him with the knife, stabbing him multiple times and causing deep lacerations in the face and neck area. Hemsley’s then 12 year-old-daughter and a 15-year-old juvenile were present during parts of the attack.
After stabbing Yates, Hemsley grabbed his daughter’s hand and put her in his vehicle. Thankfully, she was able to escape through a window and run to safety back inside of the residence, barricading herself in a room with a dresser.
A DNA analysis conducted on the knife used in the assault revealed that it contained both Hemsley’s and Yates’ DNA. Hemsley also had Yates’ blood still on his clothing while being apprehended.
A sentencing date has been set for September 5, 2019.
4/25/2016: On Saturday, April 23, 2016, at 8:17 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single family home in the 12800 block of Yates Place in La Plata for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside his house with multiple stab wounds; he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect has been separated from his wife for the past six months. She was living with her father, the victim, at Yates Place.
The suspect arrived at the house, unannounced, looking for his 12-year-old daughter. During that time, the suspect confronted the victim, John Edward Yates, 71, and stabbed him several times. The suspect then forced his daughter – at knife point – into his car. The suspect’s daughter was able to get out of the vehicle and escape on foot.
Officers observed the suspect attempting to flee, but they were able to apprehend him.
The suspect, Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and kidnapping.
Detective John Elliott is investigating.
Dam that’s crazy.
I can just imagine what his family went thru because of this ignorant POS.
Sick bastard need deaf penalty
Nope. Thanks to your democratic leaders the death penalty is no more in MD. Keep voting democrat people so you can sleep better at night knowing turds like this won’t have to face the death penalty any longer.
Smh!!!
And you need to go back to school ” deaf penalty” what is that? Smdh…
You have the right to remain silent.
Deaf Penalty? That’s when they blast an air horn in each ear. YW
Right be he/she can’t hear
I’m pretty sure he can hear.
Deaf penalty??? As Little John would say: “Whaaat!!!”
Another murder in Charles County. Charles County -murder capital of Southern MD.
nothing on pg county
Yes, yes I would.
Barbarian savage.
I guess his life went downhill since that whole Miss Universe debacle….
Steve Harvey?
Fat Steve Harvey.
Maybe Steve “Steroid” Harvey?
hahahahahahaaha
Didn’t know, but have friends who were friends of the deceased. Said he was a kind man. Rest in peace John Yates. Prayers for your family.
Just to be clear, Are YOU saying any of those “prayers for the family”?
Or is that just something you throw in to make everyone think you are genuine?
Just askin – there are so many phonies on here.
BLM
Great decision this guy made, now he gets to enjoy a life long vacation on the tax payers dime. Too bad he didn’t do this crime in Texas, they know the proper way to handle a murderer.
Prison isn’t a vacation and you know it. Stop playing dumb. Or maybe your aren’t playing.
If you stop BEING dumb. It’s “you” not your.
Boom!
And you are correct – but you needed a BIGGER BOOM!
This is sad. I went to school with him and Hus wife. We all graduated together and were very good friends. This hurts and is really sad. I pray for the family.
Sad very sad. I went to school with him n his wife. We were all very hood friends n close in his. This is sad. I pray for the family
Nothing like close “hood friends”, I feel ya!
WHHOOO HOOOO!
Oh yes indeedy, Mr. Greedy!
Say it Delonte!
Strike a pose with that Charles County issued runway attire!
Miss Jay Alexander would be proud!!!
Top five answers on the board!!!
We surveyed 10 men and asked them “Who is gonna spend the rest of their life in prison?”
It’s called “Mental Illness” and something has to be done about it. Let’s continue to pray for both families as it’s
gonna affect us all. God Bless and may Mr. Yates rest in perfect peace!
I agree, we need to exterminate this man before his “Mental Illness” kills another innocent victim.
And I suspect the court will sentence him to 6 months probation, given their track record of revolving door justice in Southern Maryland.
Good thing this dude decided to use a knife and not a gun. Or we’d have 300 comments from the snowflakes about how banning guns would eliminate all murders and crime…
You are glad he got stabbed and not shot? What are you some kind of gun junkie. Don’t worry. for every stabbing crimes their are at least 20 gun shot crimes that make the news.
Maggot.
Why do the responsible tax payers have to pay for scum like this? Put them to work and make them pay for their crimes,if they fail,then give them the death penalty.Im TIRED OF PAYING FOR THESE PEOPLE.
What, exactly, are you on about?
He was a turd in school! He has alway been a turd! He had a big mouth and was always in trouble. He always bullied the kids that he knew he could get way with. Or he start trouble when he had his boys around. Typical scumbag attack someone with a knife and pipe. Just like in school he was tough as long as he had the advantage. Typical scumbag!