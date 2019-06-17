UPDATE: Jury Finds Man Criminally Responsible for Vicious First-Degree Murder of Father-in-Law

June 17, 2019
Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf

Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a two-part, bifurcated trial, a Charles County jury found Deangelo Hemsley, 42 of Waldorf, criminally responsible for the First-Degree Murder of John Yates, Home Invasion, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment.

Hemsley was previously convicted of the aforementioned charges on June 12, 2019 by members of the jury. After establishing his guilt, jurors then found that Hemsley was criminally responsible for committing the acts in a separate proceeding, despite his plea of not criminally responsible.

On April 23, 2016, officers responded to the 12800 block of Yates Place in La Plata for the report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located victim John Yates suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers also found Hemsley, Yates’ son-in-law, attempting to escape the area; however, he was apprehended that night.

An investigation revealed that during the evening hours of April 23rd, Hemsley made entry into Yates’ residence yielding a knife and bar. Yates’ family was present at the time and did not expect Hemsley’s arrival. After entrance, Hemsley demanded to know where his daughter, who was inside of the residence, was located. Hemsley then asked for the location of Yates, who was in a lower level. Within seconds of receiving Yates’ location from a family member, Hemsley went to Yates and immediately began attacking him with the knife, stabbing him multiple times and causing deep lacerations in the face and neck area. Hemsley’s then 12 year-old-daughter and a 15-year-old juvenile were present during parts of the attack.

After stabbing Yates, Hemsley grabbed his daughter’s hand and put her in his vehicle. Thankfully, she was able to escape through a window and run to safety back inside of the residence, barricading herself in a room with a dresser.

A DNA analysis conducted on the knife used in the assault revealed that it contained both Hemsley’s and Yates’ DNA. Hemsley also had Yates’ blood still on his clothing while being apprehended.

A sentencing date has been set for September 5, 2019.


4/25/2016: On Saturday, April 23, 2016,  at 8:17 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single family home in the 12800 block of Yates Place in La Plata for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside his house with multiple stab wounds; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect has been separated from his wife for the past six months. She was living with her father, the victim, at Yates Place.

The suspect arrived at the house, unannounced, looking for his 12-year-old daughter. During that time, the suspect confronted the victim, John Edward Yates, 71, and stabbed him several times. The suspect then forced his daughter – at knife point – into his car. The suspect’s daughter was able to get out of the vehicle and escape on foot.

Officers observed the suspect attempting to flee, but they were able to apprehend him.

The suspect, Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and kidnapping.

Detective John Elliott is investigating.

Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf

Deangelo Hemsley, 39, of Waldorf

36 Responses to UPDATE: Jury Finds Man Criminally Responsible for Vicious First-Degree Murder of Father-in-Law

  1. yeah right on April 24, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    Dam that’s crazy.

    Reply
  2. Steve on April 24, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    I can just imagine what his family went thru because of this ignorant POS.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 24, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Sick bastard need deaf penalty

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 24, 2016 at 11:49 pm

      Nope. Thanks to your democratic leaders the death penalty is no more in MD. Keep voting democrat people so you can sleep better at night knowing turds like this won’t have to face the death penalty any longer.

      Reply
      • MaryHadALittleLamb on April 25, 2016 at 8:18 am

        Smh!!!

        Reply
    • Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 7:02 am

      And you need to go back to school ” deaf penalty” what is that? Smdh…

      Reply
      • Keepin It Real on April 25, 2016 at 10:01 am

        You have the right to remain silent.

        Reply
      • Wally Moose on April 25, 2016 at 10:08 am

        Deaf Penalty? That’s when they blast an air horn in each ear. YW

        Reply
        • Bigrad on April 27, 2016 at 8:41 am

          Right be he/she can’t hear

          Reply
    • Brian on April 25, 2016 at 2:50 pm

      I’m pretty sure he can hear.

      Reply
    • Delonte on April 26, 2016 at 1:15 pm

      Deaf penalty??? As Little John would say: “Whaaat!!!”

      Reply
  4. Bill on April 24, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    Another murder in Charles County. Charles County -murder capital of Southern MD.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 12:02 am

      nothing on pg county

      Reply
  5. Gov. Hulk Hogan on April 24, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Yes, yes I would.

    Reply
  6. Christina on April 24, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    Barbarian savage.

    Reply
  7. KeepinItReal on April 25, 2016 at 9:35 am

    I guess his life went downhill since that whole Miss Universe debacle….

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 10:10 am

    Steve Harvey?

    Reply
  9. WaldorfIsAGhetto on April 25, 2016 at 10:50 am

    Fat Steve Harvey.

    Reply
    • Delonte on April 26, 2016 at 1:19 pm

      Maybe Steve “Steroid” Harvey?

      Reply
    • Oh Wow on April 26, 2016 at 2:31 pm

      hahahahahahaaha

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    Didn’t know, but have friends who were friends of the deceased. Said he was a kind man. Rest in peace John Yates. Prayers for your family.

    Reply
    • Just another Catholic? on June 17, 2019 at 7:46 am

      Just to be clear, Are YOU saying any of those “prayers for the family”?

      Or is that just something you throw in to make everyone think you are genuine?

      Just askin – there are so many phonies on here.

      Reply
  11. Hillary on April 25, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    BLM

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    Great decision this guy made, now he gets to enjoy a life long vacation on the tax payers dime. Too bad he didn’t do this crime in Texas, they know the proper way to handle a murderer.

    Reply
    • Keepin It Real on April 25, 2016 at 4:20 pm

      Prison isn’t a vacation and you know it. Stop playing dumb. Or maybe your aren’t playing.

      Reply
      • anonymous on April 26, 2016 at 12:04 am

        If you stop BEING dumb. It’s “you” not your.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on April 27, 2016 at 4:33 pm

          Boom!

          Reply
          • Oh YES - shake a poo-pooh baby! on June 17, 2019 at 7:47 am

            And you are correct – but you needed a BIGGER BOOM!

  13. Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    This is sad. I went to school with him and Hus wife. We all graduated together and were very good friends. This hurts and is really sad. I pray for the family.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on April 25, 2016 at 5:53 pm

    Sad very sad. I went to school with him n his wife. We were all very hood friends n close in his. This is sad. I pray for the family

    Reply
    • Delonte on April 26, 2016 at 1:18 pm

      Nothing like close “hood friends”, I feel ya!

      Reply
      • Hood Homies on June 17, 2019 at 7:50 am

        WHHOOO HOOOO!

        Oh yes indeedy, Mr. Greedy!

        Say it Delonte!

        Reply
  15. Anonymous on April 26, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Strike a pose with that Charles County issued runway attire!
    Miss Jay Alexander would be proud!!!

    Reply
  16. KeepinItReal on April 27, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Top five answers on the board!!!

    We surveyed 10 men and asked them “Who is gonna spend the rest of their life in prison?”

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on April 28, 2016 at 5:32 am

    It’s called “Mental Illness” and something has to be done about it. Let’s continue to pray for both families as it’s

    gonna affect us all. God Bless and may Mr. Yates rest in perfect peace!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 17, 2019 at 8:27 am

      I agree, we need to exterminate this man before his “Mental Illness” kills another innocent victim.

      Reply

