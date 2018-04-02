FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information in Charles County Cold Case Murder

UPDATE: The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Martin Hawkins, Jr. Information given may remain confidential.

6/1/2016: Today, the FBI in Baltimore is announcing a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for killing Martin Hawkins, Jr.

The FBI is teaming up with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the April 18, 2012 murder in LaPlata, Maryland.

Hawkins was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. on April 18, 2012 in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in LaPlata. Law enforcement officials in the area found him lying in the roadway after they responded to the sound of gunshots.

