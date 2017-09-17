UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder

UPDATE 9/16/2017: On Thursday, September 14, 2017, Patrick Henry Bush, 52 of Lexington Park, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of first degree murder.

Bush was also sentenced to 20 years in prison on the charge of armed robbery and 15 years for theft over $10,000.

UPDATE 6/29/2017: Patrick Henry Bush, 52 of Lexington Park, was found guilty of first and second degree murder and armed robbery, on Wednesday June 28, 2017, in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Judge David Densford found him not guilty of carjacking.

Bush will be sentenced later this year.

UPDATE 6/12/2017: According to court documents, the murder trial for Patrick Henry Bush, 52, of Lexington Park, is scheduled to begin June 26, 2017.

Bush has been charged with First Degree Murder, in the death of Cecilia Darlene Stubbs, 50, of Lexington Park. He is also charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

UPDATE 7/5/2016: Patrick Henry Bush, 51 of Lexington Park has been charged with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

UPDATE 7/5/2016 @ 2:45 p.m.: On July 5, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a serious assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim in her yard suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, Cecilia Darlene Stubbs, 50, of Lexington Park, was transported to a medical facility where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Information was developed identifying Patrick Henry Bush, 51, of Lexington Park, as the suspect. It was learned Bush fled the scene in the victim’s 2013 Nissan Altima. A lookout was broadcast for the victim’s vehicle which was later located by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who, after a vehicle pursuit, apprehended the suspect on Maryland Route 231 in Charles County.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information regarding charges, and a photograph of the suspect will be released once filed.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Skyler Lefave at 301-475-4200, ext. *1983.

7/5/2016: On Tuesday, July 5, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a serious assault.

EMS units responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 301-475-4200, ext. *1950.

