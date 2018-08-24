A Message from Southern Maryland News Net to our Loyal Readers

Since our inception in 2011, Southern Maryland News Net has strived to provide accurate and objective information to our community. We are homegrown Southern Marylanders like many of you. We’re not some out-of-touch corporate megalomaniacs that are doing this to maximize every penny on the dollar. We’re doing this because we love the community that we grew up in and the genuine people that it comprises.

As observers of the media as a whole and its relationship with the public, we understand that the public trust of the media appears to be at an all-time low. This chasm between the media and the public bothers us tremendously as the public deserves the right to read and disseminate information without thinking twice whether it’s true or whether it’s riddled with propaganda.

With that in mind, we want to make the following promises to our readers:

We will NEVER use intentionally vague or misleading headlines just to drive clicks to our website. We understand how annoying “clickbait” is to a reader!

We will NEVER falsely or disingenuously report on any topic. We will only report objectively.

We will NEVER censor comments unless they include curse words or are hateful in nature.

We will NEVER censor negative reviews of our website. If there's something you don't like, we want to know the truth so we can improve!

We hope to make as few mistakes as possible, but in the event we do make a mistake, we will not run from it. We will address it, correct it, and be sure not to repeat it.

We will NEVER buy Facebook likes (or followers on other social media sites) from a place such as Istanbul, Turkey in an effort to trick users into thinking we are more popular than we are. All of our site data is 100% organic and we promise to keep it as such.

We understand the quantity of our content has slipped a bit in recent months, but that will change very quickly. After making important foundational changes to our news organization, we are confident that we will be able to provide more—and more meaningful—content moving forward without compromising the quality of our reporting.

Our ultimate goal is to be regarded as the most reliable news organization in Southern Maryland and to do our little part to give back to the community we love. We have a long way to go and we understand that. However, the substantial work we have ahead of us won’t stop us from working as hard as we can to achieve our goal.

Thank you so much for your loyal readership. You have no idea how much we appreciate each and every one of you. If you ever have a question, concern, want to submit a Letter to the Editor, or want to intern with us, please feel free to contact us!

Respectfully,

Southern Maryland News Net