UPDATE: Baltimore Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing of 18-Year-Old Waldorf Teen in Drug Deal Gone Bad

UPDATE 7/17/2017: On Monday, July 17, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Erik Nice sentenced Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 20, of Baltimore to 30 years for the murder of Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf. Jefferson was also given 20 years for a firearms charge with all but 10 years suspended.
UPDATE 10/27/2016 @ 10:40 a.m.: On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Mall Circle for the report of a shooting.
A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf, was with several friends walking behind a movie theater when he stopped and spoke with the suspect. During their conversation, the suspect, identified as Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore, suddenly produced a handgun and shot the victim.
Jefferson fled on foot, and the victim was flown to a hospital where he later died.
Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and obtained a description of the suspect. Pfc. R. Gass located a suspect nearby and detained him. Through further investigation, the suspect was positively linked to the shooting.
It appears the victim and suspect are acquaintances and were making a drug transaction when the shooting occurred.
Jefferson is being held at the Charles County Detention Center . Det. J. Austin is investigating.
Police have arrested Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore, and charged him with murder in the first degree. Jefferson is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.
More details to come later including his name of the victim.
UPDATE 10/26/2016- Official police press release: On October 26 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 11000 block of Mall Circle Drive for the report of a shooting.
A preliminary investigation showed the victim – a young adult male – was walking behind the movie theater with friends when he stopped and had a conversation with the suspect. The suspect suddenly produced a gun and shot the victim. The suspect fled and the victim was flown to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers located a person of interest matching the suspect’s description.
The motive for the shooting is not clear.
Detectives are pursuing additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
10/26/2016: On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police in Charles County were dispatched to the AMC Loews St. Charles Town Center Theater, at Mall Circle, in Waldorf for a report of a shooting.
The shooting was reported to have occurred behind the theater. Early reports from the scene describe the shooter as a black male w camo pants red white and black & a bandanna. The victim was described as a 19-year-old male shot in the temple with critical injuries.
The victim is being flow to a regional trauma center
Police have three suspects detained at the Westlake Dash In, with one of them admitting involvement.
Details will be provided as they become available.
