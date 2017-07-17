UPDATE: Baltimore Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing of 18-Year-Old Waldorf Teen in Drug Deal Gone Bad

July 17, 2017
Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore

UPDATE 7/17/2017: On Monday, July 17, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Erik Nice sentenced Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 20, of Baltimore to 30 years for the murder of Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf. Jefferson was also given 20 years for a firearms charge with all but 10 years suspended.

UPDATE 10/27/2016 @ 10:40 a.m.: On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Mall Circle for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf, was with several friends walking behind a movie theater when he stopped and spoke with the suspect. During their conversation, the suspect, identified as Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore, suddenly produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Jefferson fled on foot, and the victim was flown to a hospital where he later died.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and obtained a description of the suspect. Pfc. R. Gass located a suspect nearby and detained him. Through further investigation, the suspect was positively linked to the shooting.

It appears the victim and suspect are acquaintances and were making a drug transaction when the shooting occurred.

Jefferson is being held at the Charles County Detention Center . Det. J. Austin is investigating.

UPDATE 10/27/2016:  The victim in last night’ shooting died of his injuries early this morning. He was 18-years-old from Waldorf.

Police have arrested Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore, and charged him with murder in the first degree. Jefferson is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

More details to come later including his name of the victim.

UPDATE 10/26/2016- Official police press release: On October 26 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 11000 block of Mall Circle Drive for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim – a young adult male – was walking behind the movie theater with friends when he stopped and had a conversation with the suspect. The suspect suddenly produced a gun and shot the victim. The suspect fled and the victim was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers located a person of interest matching the suspect’s description.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Detectives are pursuing additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

10/26/2016: On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police in Charles County were dispatched to the AMC Loews St. Charles Town Center Theater, at Mall Circle, in Waldorf for a report of a shooting.

The shooting was reported to have occurred behind the theater. Early reports from the scene describe the shooter as a black male w camo pants red white and black & a bandanna. The victim was described as a 19-year-old male shot in the temple with critical injuries.

The victim is being flow to a regional trauma center

Police have three suspects detained at the Westlake Dash In, with one of them admitting involvement.

Details will be provided as they become available.

 

jefferson-deavan-quindel

  1. anonymous on October 26, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    Freaking animals. Waldorf is turning into Southeast DC.

    Reply
    • Malcolm Ex on October 27, 2016 at 5:43 am

      ” black male ” Here’s my shocked face =:o

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 9:10 pm

        Y’all some racist ass bastards!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 1:51 am

          keep playing the victim…you animals are disgusting

          Reply
          • Christina on October 28, 2016 at 8:36 am

            ^^ This is ok, but no “BLM”?? Twisted admin

    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 8:55 am

      Its not even close..be realistic i know you are from southern maryland.lol

      Reply
    • Bucky+Wheat on October 27, 2016 at 9:05 am

      It turned into SE DC the day that craphole mall opened it’s doors.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 11:43 pm

        Actually all those bad people in Waldorf came from DC. When the gentrification took place in DC, they pushed out the poor blacks and moved in a boat load of whites and started remodeling neighborhoods.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:06 am

          No don’t blame DC for f’d up people

          Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:12 am

          Well don’t complain just move away

          Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:16 pm

          While that is partially true, you didn’t mention increased building of condos (rent starting at $2000 and up) and the massive number of evictions in SE. People were offering poor folks $5 to participate in the eviction process. Also, the suspect in the photo is from Baltimore which is actually much worse than DC.

          Reply
        • Steven on November 4, 2016 at 8:30 am

          I’m from PG and moved to Waldorf in 2000 and it was high crime area and yes it was a mixture of P.G AND DC BUT MOSTLY WALDORF was infested with Waldorf clicks it’s not D.C fault or cause…Waldorf is a little city that has grown and progressed over the years and D.C is just getting 100℅ hip that Waldorf isn’t just this innocent place..My freind got killed in Waldorf and he was from S.E D.C by a Waldorf resident broad day light. There’s bad stuff everywhere you can’t hide from it it’s a way of life just associate yourself with good people..

          Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:11 pm

        Nope. The mall wasn’t always that bad. Get your information right, stupid.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 11:32 am

      is this a serious comment? you should check the homicide rates for southeast dc vs waldorf md. you must consider dc a 3rd world country. would it have been less like dc if the shooter/victim were white?

      Reply
    • Jay2 on October 27, 2016 at 12:43 pm

      Waldorf IS Southeast DC now. St. Charles Town Center is a mirror image of Iverson Mall. County Commissioners and politicians have ruined this area. It will not get better during our lifetime if at all. Your only hope is to move.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:22 pm

        I’d say give it about another 10 to 15 years and Leonardtown, Callaway, Lexington Park and Great Mills will be the same. All of this endless construction will draw more city people to Saint Mary’s County.

        Reply
    • Joe on October 27, 2016 at 4:12 pm

      What a piece of crap . Shoot him the same way .

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:01 am

      Turning into???

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 31, 2016 at 8:45 pm

      the media never tells the truth it just sell stories. I guess you ppl never herd of self defense in our community its either eat or be eating

      Reply
  2. Christie on October 26, 2016 at 11:43 pm

    What a cesspool.

    Reply
    • xMosquito on October 27, 2016 at 2:32 pm

      That Mug-Shot Bwahahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahaha
      hahahaa
      ahahahahahahaha
      rofl, beeeep——-flatline from laughter

      Reply
    • Tell You What on October 27, 2016 at 9:31 pm

      Your face is a cess pool

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 31, 2016 at 4:31 pm

        And your mom is fat. Sio there.

        Reply
  3. Reality on October 27, 2016 at 1:21 am

    “black male w camo pants red white and black & a bandanna”

    Who would’ve thought?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 9:19 am

      racist ass

      Reply
      • Malcolm Ex on October 27, 2016 at 10:17 am

        Awww… Does the truth hurt?

        Reply
        • John Fenwick on October 27, 2016 at 12:46 pm

          Why won’t you let us know your real name. Guess it’s no coincidence that you have to tweak a black mans to make it your

          Reply
        • Little Dookie on October 27, 2016 at 2:19 pm

          Facts back up the original poster. According to DOJ statistics blacks commit more violent crimes than whites yet only make up a fraction of the population. It is a sad truth.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 10:57 am

        Unfortunately statistics back up his statement. Blacks comprise less than 15% of the population yet make up over 50% of violent crimes. Look it up yourself, facts do not lie.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:15 am

          Blacks commit violent crime
          But whites commit more murders NOW THAT’S S FACT

          Reply
          • CTK on October 28, 2016 at 10:46 am

            …So we’re separating murder from violent crime now?

          • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:20 am

            Using figures for the 2013 racial mix of the population–62.2 percent white, 17.1 percent Hispanic, 13.2 percent black–we can calculate the average likelihood of a person of each race attacking the other. A black is 27 times more likely to attack a white and 8 times more likely to attack a Hispanic than the other way around. A Hispanic is eight times more likely to attack a white than vice versa.

            We can also calculate how often criminals of each group choose victims of other races. When whites commit violence they choose fellow whites as victims 82.4 percent of the time, and almost never attack blacks. Blacks attack whites almost as often as they attack blacks, and Hispanics attack whites more often than they attack any other group, including their own.

        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:26 pm

          FBI Crime Statistics (2015) tell an even more disturbing story.

          Black on white murder =500.

          White on black murder =229

          Reply
  4. AliceW on October 27, 2016 at 3:03 am

    I would have thought water boarding would have produced some information by now.

    Reply
    • anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 8:09 am

      Go smoke another.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 12:47 pm

        God Be With You For That Comment That You Just Made

        Reply
        • anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 4:04 pm

          Stfu

          Reply
    • xMosquito on October 27, 2016 at 8:53 am

      Water boarding does not work on water-heads

      Reply
  5. Citizen on October 27, 2016 at 5:35 am

    Savages being savages.

    Reply
  6. Sweetie B on October 27, 2016 at 6:17 am

    It’s time to put Waldorf in the rear view mirror!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 10:58 am

      You better add Lexington Park to that list.

      Reply
      • Sweetie B on October 27, 2016 at 1:22 pm

        So true!

        Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:28 pm

        Lexington Park isn’t anything like Waldorf (yet). When was the last time someone was shot to death in Lexington Park? I’ll wait…

        Reply
        • Steven on November 4, 2016 at 8:35 am

          Hold up Lexington Park is a High crime area also drug infested

          Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 9:06 pm

      Bye

      Reply
  7. Jack Keane on October 27, 2016 at 7:07 am

    The Westlake Dash-In and Angelo’s Liquors are areas that Charles County Sheriffs should be paying more attention to. It’s rare that I see any police presence there.

    Reply
    • Aaron Smith on October 27, 2016 at 2:12 pm

      I see police there all the time.

      Reply
  8. Rob Stark on October 27, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Great, not only do we have to deal with all the section 8 thugs in Waldorf and our imports from DC, now we have the thugs from Baltimore. Charles County is really attracting the most wonderful people!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 3:54 pm

      Your gonna get beat tf up by 1 of these sections 8 thugs ND import from DC u

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:22 am

        Go back to school please. Ebonics is not a language.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:18 am

      Well sell your stinky wet dog boil bologna house and move away

      Reply
      • CTK on October 28, 2016 at 10:47 am

        No, no, you have it backwards. That smell doesn’t come until the urban-folk do, long after we move out.

        Reply
      • Rob Stark on October 28, 2016 at 10:59 am

        Actually, I’m in the process right now!

        Reply
  9. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 8:52 am

    If they made the punishment like virgina with a stolen or unregistered firearm people that like to carry them cuz they dont wanna fight will stop…5 years no questions asked..since he killed somone he should get about 45

    Reply
    • Hakuna on October 27, 2016 at 6:08 pm

      That is the law in Maryland dumbass..possession in commission of a crime is 5 years mandatory

      Reply
    • Brian on October 28, 2016 at 10:56 am

      I think you mean Virginia.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Letting people hangout around businesses dont help either.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 9:11 am

    If Obama had a son.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      IF your daughter had a boyfriend.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 6:37 pm

        LMFAO

        Reply
  12. Big Dookie on October 27, 2016 at 9:33 am

    drug deal gone bad more than likely

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 9:47 am

    They better not release this punk on bail! He has 2 criminal charges in a little over a month and I can only imagine what’s on his sealed juvenile record. If this doesn’t scream flight risk I don’t know what does.

    Reply
    • Little Dookie on October 27, 2016 at 2:20 pm

      “They better not release this punk on bali!” Or what??

      Reply
    • Big Dookie on October 27, 2016 at 2:42 pm

      whoa- you sound kind of scared- are you afraid he may take your daughter out?

      Reply
  14. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Deavan Quindel? What kind of a name is that? Irish?

    Reply
    • Malcolm Ex on October 27, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      No silly. It’s a colored name!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 8:33 pm

        What is your problem

        Reply
      • 1st Up on October 27, 2016 at 9:12 pm

        real deal retard you are.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:23 am

        Did this MF say “COLORED”

        Reply
        • Malcom Ex on July 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm

          He did. What did YOU do about it? Nuffin.

          Reply
    • Tylah on October 27, 2016 at 12:39 pm

      How old are you?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 12:42 pm

      Does it really matter?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 12:50 pm

      I know the kid personally so instead of bashing waldorf help your community remember if your not helping you are just as bad as the problem…..

      Reply
    • Fresh Prince of Bel Alton on October 27, 2016 at 3:05 pm

      It’s Indian. Translated it means “Crackhead for many moons, takes flight like stoned eagle on pipe.”

      Reply
      • Keepin It Real on October 27, 2016 at 3:41 pm

        I don’t care who you are… that there is funny!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 6:41 am

          LMAO! That is a good one.

          Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:32 pm

      Ghetto trash name for a scumbag who will never have a future or purposeful life.

      Reply
  15. Truth on October 27, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Free speech = hate speech from scared anonymous posters.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 6:40 pm

      Says the person with an anonymous name. What an idiot.

      Reply
    • Steve Johnson on October 27, 2016 at 6:41 pm

      says the scared dude anonymously :0

      Reply
  16. Ronald Trumpp on October 27, 2016 at 11:34 am

    I am agreeing with the crackers on this one. Black lives didn’t matter to anyone involved with this bs.

    Reply
  17. Ronald Bush Trump, Jr. on October 27, 2016 at 11:38 am

    I am agreeing with the crackers on this one. BLM didn’t matter on this bs.

    Reply
    • Brian on October 28, 2016 at 11:00 am

      It was actually a stupid statement both times you made it…you should get some type of retard trophy or something!

      Reply
    • SeaOfJoy on October 28, 2016 at 11:39 am

      Didn’t like the first name you picked out?

      Reply
  18. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    His parents must be so proud of him. Only 19 and he has already set him self up with a lifetime in the drug dealers retirement plan. Now he will get a free room, free food, free gym access, free cable, access to college courses, and access to a free library with internet access. All these seniors who are struggling after working hard their whole life and he found a way to kick back and relax for the next 60 or 70 years. He picked a good time for this to happen too. With all the bleeding hearts screaming for better treatment of violent criminals, pedophiles, and murderers he will probably be given even more privileges that most people on the outside could only dream of. I would just like to add a kudos to his parents for raising such a fine upstanding member of society.

    Reply
  19. Rev. Al S on October 27, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    must have been some good drugs to die for?

    Reply
  20. Doubtful on October 27, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    Wild hat you wearin, Deavan!!

    Reply
  21. Tylah on October 27, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    So many internet thugs here.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 12:50 pm

    I know the kid personally so instead of bashing waldorf help your community remember if your not helping you are just as bad as the problem…..

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 3:52 pm

      The people in my community do help each other. A couple years ago a young guy moved in with his grandmother and was selling drugs out of her place. Once we figured it out we banded together to monitor his activities, documented them, and gave our findings to the police. He was arrested and she was evicted. I felt bad about her, sweet lady, probably didn’t even know it was happening. The moral is we worked together with the cops to rid our community of a filthy drug dealer. Unfortunately too many people and communities will not work with the police and keep their mouth shut. Sad really, they can’t be happy living in fear.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:25 am

        You got that right. Thug shoots thug, no one saw nothing. A cop shoots a thug and everyone is a witness. Pathetic times we live in.

        Reply
  23. Keep it Real on October 27, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    This is a heinous crime he shot him in the temple, horrendous disregard of life, he should be sentenced to death. What did he think putting a gun up to a person head sideways was implying, that he was a tuff *****, when he wasn’t anything than a punk a b. I’m tired of this fake culture permeating my community, stop and frisk and harass all these wanna bees. SnoopDog and many others rappers have put down there “gangsta ways” some more than 25yrs ago, take a hint crime doesn’t pay. Maybe some young black males can thank D.Q. Jefferson with why cops are ruff w them, because Officer can’t differentiate which young guy has a 38 special on them, they have to get the upper hand before a 45 is unleashed on themselves. Judges need to start walking these idiots around town on leashes!

    Reply
    • Rob Stark on October 28, 2016 at 12:44 pm

      No death sentences in MD. MArty owe’malley saw to that!

      Reply
  24. Robert Burns on October 27, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    Hillary just lost 2 votes. One in the ground and one in the joint!

    Reply
    • SeaOfJoy on October 28, 2016 at 11:42 am

      Unfortunately, she didn’t. Could you see either of them rolling into their polling site to vote? Lol

      Reply
      • Giggity on July 17, 2017 at 1:45 pm

        Maybe not them personally, but I’m sure someone voted for them. In fact, I’m sure they still managed to vote for Hildabeast..

        Reply
  25. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 2:14 pm

    Looks like Charlie Murphy!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 5:38 pm

      Prince? Man, That cat could ball!

      Reply
  26. Melanin on October 27, 2016 at 2:16 pm

    Funny how there wasnt all these racist ass comments when the white boy killed the 3 ppl down Newburg… Can’t do nothing but laugh at y’all cracker ass mfs on here.

    Reply
    • Kevin Ford on October 27, 2016 at 4:54 pm

      That was not a white boy that killed 3people in Newburg

      Reply
    • Kevin Ford on October 27, 2016 at 5:02 pm

      Racism is everywhere like with your cracker comment. I’m a black male and that was my white friendship in newburg that was killed by 2 black males and two black females that were charged so get story straight Melanin

      Reply
    • ...... on October 27, 2016 at 5:23 pm

      Or when the cops mother killed the boyfriend of his ex’s kids and attempted to kill her!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 6:55 pm

      *Agree*

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:28 am

      Wrong genius. Race knows no bounds when someone commits a crime. Look at any posting on here. We are equal opportunity on this site and if you don’t like it, you are free not to read the comments from the peanut gallery.

      Reply
    • Rob Stark on October 28, 2016 at 12:46 pm

      Sorry but the man that was killed was the “white boy”. There are 4 Blacks charged in that crime!

      Reply
  27. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 2:31 pm

    why are some people being racist it’s really insentistive to the boy you just lost his life. When a white male does something wrong I don’t see African American bringing up the fact he’s white on comment boards? Or how about all those drug bust in St Mary’s you don’t see anyone saying “oh there goes those white junkies” or how about those white teens that broke into a house in Indian head and got shot at? Did anyone bring up race then.. The suspect is at fault not the color of his skin. The suspect is too blame and the victim is to pray for.. Race played no part DRUGS did. Let’s not get rid of “black folks” let’s get ride of the drugs. God bless America

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:29 am

      Wrong. Everytime there is a post about a white person getting arrested, there is a comment asking where the racist comments are. Reading comprehension isn’t your thing, eh?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 1, 2016 at 7:30 pm

        asking where the racist comments are is racist? Lol how is that anti white… Asking where the comments are vs stereotyping a whole race as”black south east thugs” “bringing up BLM like they support this young man.. Your comment is really flawed

        Reply
  28. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    A bunch of idiots in here “SHRUGGS” People today are so pitiful.

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    Sounds like a normal night in Waldorf to me.

    Reply
  30. Anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    “18 and life, you got it..18 and life to go” Skid Row

    Reply
  31. Janice on October 27, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Sad, so sad. I am sure the gun was registered – lol. Drugs are no good for anyone. And the violent mentality of the young people is a real shame. One life list. One life to be locked up for a long, long time.

    Reply
  32. Blow me down on October 27, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    Who cares if they are black or white we all put out pants on the same way. The fact is dont kill our people. You wanna be tuff join the service, go to war and shoot as many bad guys as you want and you will be given a medal of honor.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:30 am

      Not really. Don’t see too many whites with their pants down around their butts in an endless struggle trying to keep them up. No one wants to see your underwear.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 9:29 pm

        Better open your eyes.white kids and teens constantly portray black culture.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 12:39 pm

      Even if those “bad guys” are deemed to be women, children and pets? US troops deserve no respect for that.

      Reply
    • anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 4:14 pm

      Actually we don’t put our pants on the same, you see us crackers pull them up off the ground. Cheers.

      Reply
  33. Blow me down on October 27, 2016 at 5:48 pm

    I meant to say we all put our pants on the same way

    Reply
  34. Joe T. on October 27, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    He is a teen Just a drug deal gone bad Like we should feel sorry

    Reply
  35. anonymous on October 27, 2016 at 10:15 pm

    Wheres the other two idiots name that were with D-Q-J; all have been charged multiple times, with multiple crimes, all should have been behind bars, 1 of them for over 50 years, instead they plead down and were out on the streets in months. Great job 5yrs of probation did to discourage losers from getting the polices attention every day and night; constantly harassing VanGo riders; doing their dirt in public all the time.

    If a Judge, MD State’s Attorney’s or Commissioner wants to give a get out of jail free card, they need to place these people in their own homes.

    No body should be released on PR for: Burglary, Theft, Assault 1st degree or anything to do with a gun, they’ve shown disrespect, give them disrespect; even if it’s public intoxication, panhandling, vagrancy and/or god forbid “disorderly conduct”, all should be immediate rides in the Charles County’s black and white taxi program for 5-7day stays automatically.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 11:33 am

      See what happens when you vote democrat? This what you get; liberal judges and a liberal legislature. Now we have judges letting these turds out and people in Annapolis who abolish the death penalty. Ask the people of Massachusetts how they felt after the marathon bombing. They realized they didn’t have the death penalty so the Feds had to charge that islamic terrorist. See how that works? Here endeth the civics lesson.

      Reply
  36. Mark on October 28, 2016 at 1:21 am

    That mug shot…. damn
    Looks lie his mon and dad had the same last name b4 they got married

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 28, 2016 at 5:57 am

      Hold on I’m from DC and I work everyday and bought my house with hard with hard earned money none of you probably ever stepped foot in Southeast dc check the murder rate and know what ya’ll talking about before you jump yourself out there

      Reply
      • Teacher on October 28, 2016 at 12:52 pm

        As many corrections as I can make for now. Please tell me this isn’t one of my ex students!

        Hold on. I’m from DC and I work every day. I bought my house with hard earned money. None of you probably ever stepped foot in Southeast DC. Check the murder rate and know what you are talking about before you jump yourself out there.

        Reply
    • Reality on October 28, 2016 at 8:01 am

      It is southern Maryland, totally possible his parents are related.

      He kind of looks like a mix of Coolio and Harambe.

      Reply
  37. Old S.E. Dog on October 28, 2016 at 3:30 am

    Looks very intelligent, must have tried out a lot of what he was selling.
    Fine example of ghetto trash. We have plenty of it in Waldorf. I mean PG south

    Reply
  38. Lorraine Whittenton on October 28, 2016 at 7:31 am

    Waldorf MD = GHETTO!!

    Reply
  39. patrick on October 28, 2016 at 8:16 am

    SNOOP DOG WANNA BE

    Reply
  40. Irish on October 28, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Very sad. R.I.P. young man.

    Reply
  41. John on July 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    One Less

    Reply
  42. Collin OBrien on July 17, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Everybody keep saying DC Waldorf has turned into a slum due to the white kids that started selling heroin and Fentanyl to the all there little white schoolmates and now they are all Junkies. The drug war trap we designed for the minorities has backfire we need to take responsibility.

    Reply
  43. Anonymous on July 17, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    liberal judges dont want to put criminals in jail,they would rather let these criminals out and put the law abiding citizens at risk then put these thugs behing bars for a long time where they belong.Get rid of the democrats and things will be much safer.

    Reply
  44. Anonymous on July 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Why is this piece of garbage being given a sentence that will possibly let him out of prison one day? The kid he killed will not rise from the dead in 40 years so he should not ever be able to leave prison. If there were any true justice he would be given 2 years to exhaust his appeals then take out the back door of the court house and executed. This would be justice for his victim, justice for the community, and justice for the Maryland taxpayers.

    Reply

