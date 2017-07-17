UPDATE: Baltimore Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing of 18-Year-Old Waldorf Teen in Drug Deal Gone Bad

UPDATE 7/17/2017: On Monday, July 17, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Erik Nice sentenced Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 20, of Baltimore to 30 years for the murder of Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf. Jefferson was also given 20 years for a firearms charge with all but 10 years suspended.

UPDATE 10/27/2016 @ 10:40 a.m.: On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Mall Circle for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Reuel Hicks, 18, of Waldorf, was with several friends walking behind a movie theater when he stopped and spoke with the suspect. During their conversation, the suspect, identified as Deavan Quindel Jefferson, 19 of Baltimore, suddenly produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Jefferson fled on foot, and the victim was flown to a hospital where he later died.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and obtained a description of the suspect. Pfc. R. Gass located a suspect nearby and detained him. Through further investigation, the suspect was positively linked to the shooting.

It appears the victim and suspect are acquaintances and were making a drug transaction when the shooting occurred.

Jefferson is being held at the Charles County Detention Center . Det. J. Austin is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

