UPDATE: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, March 28, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Brian Patrick Weyhenmeyer, 36, to Life suspend all but 45 years for the First-Degree Murder of his wife, Jennifer Lynn Weyhenmeyer.

On November 10, 2016, Weyhenmeyer entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court in front of the Honorable Judge Steven G. Chappelle.

On October 12, 2014, Jennifer Weyhenmeyer made a frantic phone call to 911 as her husband, Brian Weyhenmeyer, drove erratically northbound on Route 301 near La Plata. She indicated they were together in their vehicle and that he had threatened her. Minutes later, the phone call ended abruptly. Jennifer’s phone was subsequently found in the median strip of Route 301 in White Plains.

Approximately 20 minutes after the phone call ended, Jennifer Weyhenmeyer’s lifeless body was found by police in the rear parking area of a Pizza Hut in Waldorf. It was immediately evident to first responders that she had been struck and run over by a vehicle. Upon further examination, the body appeared to have been run over multiple times.

Soon after Jennifer’s body was located, the vehicle that the couple had traveled in was found in the driveway of their home, also in Waldorf. Officers observed what appeared to be blood on the outside of the vehicle. It was determined that Weyhenmeyer was inside the home but refused to come out of the house – barricading himself in a bedroom. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office had to resort to firing Co2 canisters into the home before Weyhenmeyer surrendered to the police. After his arrest, forensic evidence was gathered. It was later determined that the victim’s blood, hair, and clothing fibers were on the bumpers, undercarriage, tires, and doors of the Weyhenmeyers’ vehicle.

At sentencing, State’s Attorney Tony Covington addressed the Court, “This is a heinous crime -one of the most brutal crimes that I’ve dealt with in my years in law. – The likelihood of the victim being dead before the defendant left her is high, but he left her without getting help. The defendant didn’t do anything but think about himself. Accountability is what needs to happen here. Where there is life, there is hope, there is opportunity. Jennifer has no opportunity, no hope, because she is dead at the hands of the defendant, and he must be held accountable for that.” He furthered, “Murder cases are different than any other case – nothing is more permanent than murder. It impacts the fabric of our universe when you take a life.”

Before sentencing Weyhenmeyer, Judge Bragunier stated, “I don’t think there’s any explanation. Sometimes there is just evil. This was a very sadistic act. – The defendant comes today to ask for mercy from the Court, yet no mercy was given to the victim. The act came from pure rage, hatred, and selfishness.”

11/15/2016: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on November 10, 2016, Brian Patrick Weyhenmeyer, 33 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea to First Degree Murder for the October 12, 2014 murder of his wife Jennifer Lynn Weyhenmeyer, 36 of Waldorf.

On October 12, 2014, Jennifer Weyhenmeyer made a frantic phone call to 911 as her husband, Brian Weyhenmeyer drove erratically northbound on 301 near La Plata. She indicated that they were together in their car and that he had threatened her. Minutes later, the phone call ended abruptly. Jennifer’s phone was subsequently found in the median strip of 301 in La Plata.

Approximately 10 minutes after the phone call ended, Jennifer Weyhenmeyer’s lifeless body was found by police in the rear parking area of the Pizza Hut in Waldorf Shoppers World shopping center. It was immediately evident to first responders that she had been struck and run over by a vehicle. Closer inspection of her body showed that Ms. Weyhenmeyer appeared to have been run over multiple times.

The Ford Edge that the couple had been traveling in was found in the driveway of their home not long after Jennifer’s body was located. Officers observed what appeared to be blood on the outside of the Ford Edge. Weyhenmeyer was determined to be inside the home but he refused to come out of the house and barricaded himself in a bedroom. The CCSO had to resort to firing a Co2 canister into the home before Weyhenmeyer surrendered to the police. After his arrest, forensic evidence was gathered and it was determined that Jennifer’s blood, hair, and clothing fibers were found on the bumpers, undercarriage, tires, and doors of the Weyhenmeyer’s vehicle.

Sentencing is set for March 22, 2017 before Charles County Circuit Court Judge, Amy J. Bragunier. Weyhenmeyer faces a sentence of no less than 30 years but no more than 45 years incarceration.

