Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

UPDATE 12/21/2017: United States District Judge Paul W. Grimm has sentenced former Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexander C. Sullivan, age 38, of King George, Virginia, to 2 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.
The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Sheriff Troy D. Berry of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office; and Sheriff Steve F. Dempsey of the King George County Sheriff’s Office.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab on the left of the page.
Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended HSI Baltimore, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the King George County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph R. Baldwin and Kristi N. O’Malley, who are prosecuting the federal case.
11/22/2016: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and United States federal prosecutors in reference to the arrest of Alexander C. Sullivan, 37, a Charles County Sheriff’s Officer who was charged on November 21 with possession of child pornography.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that was initiated by Charles County Sheriff’s detectives who were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Internet Crimes Against Children program regarding someone uploading child pornography to a cell phone number based in Charles County.
Investigators assigned to the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division recognized the name of the person affiliated with the phone number as a fellow officer. Sheriff Troy D. Berry said detectives launched a swift and immediate investigation which was subsequently turned over to federal authorities at the recommendation of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as the investigation moves forward,” said Sheriff Berry.
In accordance with agency policy, Sullivan, a 10-year-veteran, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal trial.
Homeland Security Investigations is continuing the investigation.
Even looks like a D Bag
It is strange that the frat mostly look like a bunch of bags; same jerk haircuts, grins, etc. If they are going for a intimidation look, the police car, gun and handcuffs is all I needed to see. Looking like wife-beaters does nothing but piss off most men.
You know nothing of the “frat.” Most are hard working law abiding citizens who are just trying to earn a living like the rest of us. The reason for the hair is that most departments have grooming standards very similar to the military. These guys put it on the line everyday so jerks like you can sit behind a computer and bad mouth them.
again? Why are you using my screen name to post. Get your own.
To get a reaction from you..just a loser troll..
I am sure he was jus doing a private investigation lol…sick mother fu#!@$
I am absolutely the last one to defend a Sheriffs Deputy, which incidentally means I would do it, but please keep in mind, you don’t know whats on a website until you visit it, you don’t know whats in an e-mail until you open it. And, remember, who put the website up is just as important, if more more important, than who visits it.
A state search warrant for Sullivan and his telephone was executed in Charles County on November 17, 2016. A preview of the materials on the phone allegedly revealed more than 200 images and five videos containing child pornography.
I would say it wasn’t just a pop up ad that he clicked on with that amount of pictures and then videos also
He wasn’t arrested for visiting a website. He was arrested for actually downloading child porn. Two very different things!
Yet youre the first one to defend him…
They will love him in prison
A ten year vet who took the oath to protect and serve the public now has wasted everything he has worked for. I have zero sympathy for this man when he is sentenced to prison and has to register as a sex offender once he has served his time.