UPDATE: Mechanicsville Drunk Driver Sentenced to a Year in Jail for Striking a Deputy

UPDATE 5/31/2017: Michael Austin Mattingly, 21, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of causing a life-threatening injury to another as a result of the person’s negligently driving a motor vehicle while the person is under the influence of alcohol.

Mattingly was sentenced to 3 years in jail with 2 of them suspended, and is currently incarcerated in the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center.

12/7/2017: On Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Corporal Shaun Carberry of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisting a disabled vehicle on Chaptico Road in the area of Budds Creek Road, when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

The investigation revealed, the driver of the striking vehicle, Michael Austin Mattingly, 21, of Mechanicsville, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the disabled vehicle, which subsequently struck Corporal Carberry. As Corporal Carberry saw the oncoming vehicle, he pushed the driver of the disabled vehicle out of harm’s way to avoid the driver being struck. The operator of the striking vehicle, Mattingly, remained on scene. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Corporal Carberry was transported to Prince George’s Hospital where he remains for the treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Collision Unit Reconstruction Unit assisted patrol deputies with the preliminary investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Peacher at 301-475-4200, ext. *8065.

