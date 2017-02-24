Dine Out During Calvert County’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week

February 24, 2017

Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cookery and offer delicious and budget-friendly deals during the fifth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 17-26.

Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare is fresh seafood, Italian cuisine or anything in between, Restaurant Week has something to satisfy every palate.

“Restaurant Week has become an annual favorite event in Calvert County,” said Linda Vassallo, director of the Calvert County Department of Economic Development. “Each year, participating restaurants report measurable business increases during a period that traditionally sees slow sales. Restaurant Week presents a great opportunity for visitors and locals to try some of Calvert’s best restaurants at excellent prices.”

Restaurant Week patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form or filling out response cards at participating restaurants. A special section on the Calvert County tourism website listed below features full event details including a list of participating restaurants, menus, a mapping feature highlighting restaurant locations and frequently asked questions.

Diners are encouraged to make Restaurant Week reservations early. Special menus may be offered for both lunch and dinner. Some restaurants may offer the promotional pricing at one meal, rather than both.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS  ADDRESS PHONE
Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill  275 Lore Road
Solomons, 20688 		 410-326-2772
Brick Wood Fired Bistro  60 Sherry Lane
Prince Frederick, 20678 		 443-486-5799
Charles Street Brasserie  120 Charles Street
Solomons, 20688		 443-404-5332
Dream Weaver Events & Catering  114 Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick, 20678		 410-535-2781
EZ Thai Restaurant  120 Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick, 20678 		 443-975-7477
EZ Thai Too Restaurant  13880 HG Trueman Road
Solomons, 20688 		 443-394-6858
Kingfishers Seafood, Bar & Grill 14442 Solomons Island Road
Solomons, 20688		 410-394-0236
The Pier Restaurant  14575 Solomons Island Road
Solomons, 20688		 410-449-8406
Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant 4165 Mears Ave.
Chesapeake Beach, 20732  		 410-286-2124
The Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill  13200 Dowell Road
Dowell, 20629		 410-394-3825
The Westlawn Inn  9200 Chesapeake Ave.
North Beach, 20714		 410-257-0001
Yo Mamma’s Chicken Wings and Barbeque 135 W. Dares Beach Road
Prince Frederick, 20678		 410-535-2428
Yo Mamma’s Chicken Wings and Barbeque 258 Town Square Drive
Lusby, 20657		 410-449-8143
 

