UPDATE: Steven Michael Myers, 34, of Lexington Park has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual child abuse, and second-degree sexual offense.
Myers was sentenced to 18 years in prison for each offense, suspended down to two consecutive 10-year sentences.
Myers will be on five years of supervised probation upon release and have to register as a sexual offender for life.
1/13/2017: On January 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile female. Based on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) assumed the investigation with assistance from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services (CPS).
The investigation revealed, over a period of time, Steven Michael Myers, 32, of Lexington Park, and the juvenile exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages. During the course of the conversation, Myers solicited the juvenile to perform various sexual acts and pressured her to meet him privately. Eventually, the juvenile and Myers met in person as requested. During that encounter, Myers and the juvenile engaged in a sexual act.
Myers was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with the following criminal violations:
Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
Sex Offense 2nd Degree
Sex Offense 3rd Degree
Sex Offense 4th Degree-Sexual Contact
Assault Second Degree
Myers is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext.* 1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
