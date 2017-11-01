Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Shooting at Ex-Girl Friend

November 1, 2017
UPDATE: Kyle Shurtleff, 25, of Leonardtown, accepted a plea bargain in July and pleaded guilty to first degree assault, in exchange for five other charges being dropped.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Judge Michael  Stamm sentenced Shurtleff to 20 years in prison, with all but 15 years suspended.

Shurtleff will also be on five years of supervised probation when he’s released.

2/2/2017: Maryland State Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region arrested a suspect who was wanted for a shooting in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect is identified as Kyle Shurtleff, 25, of Leonardtown. He is charged on an arrest warrant issued in St. Mary’s County with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with felony conviction.

Shurtleff was arrested without incident today around 4:15 p.m. at a gas station in Calvert County. He was transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She was uninjured during the incident.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, the St. Mary’s County 911 Center received a call from the victim stating her ex-boyfriend was shooting at her while she was inside her vehicle. Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack were immediately dispatched and responded to the scene in the 22,000 block of Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown.

Upon their arrival, the female victim was found, unharmed and inside her vehicle, a short distance from the suspect’s home where the incident allegedly occurred. The car she was driving was inoperable with obvious bullet holes throughout the exterior of the vehicle.

The victim told police she had been in a previous relationship with Shurtleff and was on her way to his house. While she was in the driveway of his house, Shurtleff allegedly came out of the home and began firing shots at her vehicle. He then got into a nearby silver Nissan Xterra, and used the vehicle to block her in the driveway. He reportedly exited the car and stood in front of the victim’s car and continued to fire multiple shots. After he finished shooting several rounds, he got into a red 1998 Toyota Forerunner and fled the scene.

There was an adult woman and her three children inside the home during the incident. Police believe she is the owner of the red Toyota Forerunner Shurtleff used to flee the scene.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region developed information and evidence following the shooting that identified Shurtleff as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued.

Today, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region investigators located Shurtleff at a business in Lusby, Maryland. Shurtleff was by himself and was arrested without incident.

26 Responses to Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Shooting at Ex-Girl Friend

  1. Larry on February 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    She just wouldn’t listen…….

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 2, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Typical, St Mary’s trash…

    Reply
    • Kyle Mattingly on February 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      Yep, Leonardtown turd. They are the worst!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 3, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      He’s from Calvert.

      Reply
      • 10ozBoy on February 3, 2017 at 10:20 pm

        But flies are attracted to Leonardtown, wonder why?

        Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 2, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Wow….I don’t remember hearing about this. If this had occurred in GREAT mills or Lexington park it would have been reported in the Washington D.c. news

    Reply
  4. brian on February 2, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    You need a serious whoopin who the hell shoots at a woman like that..stupid little punk youd be dead if that was my family you shot at no joke.

    Reply
  5. Samuel Yoder on February 3, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Amish Mafia reject!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on February 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Real tough guy, shooting at a woman. Enjoy prison, you worthless POS.

    Reply
  7. Big Dookie on February 3, 2017 at 8:56 am

    pieces of crap come in many colors!

    Reply
  8. None ya on February 3, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Kyle is NOT a bad guy. Ive known him for years. Hes had a troubled past.

    Reply
    • Kevin Hanbury on February 3, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      I want to party with you, you are delusional and a psycho! You must have some awesome meth!

      Reply
  9. Marcus Welby, M.D. on February 3, 2017 at 11:45 am

    So that’s why My Name is Earl was cancelled.

    Reply
  10. Tell You What on February 3, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Bearded freak.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on February 3, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I have known him for years. If that stupid girl would of got the hint and would of just let the past be the past things wouldn’t of happened the way they did. I hope and wish the best for you Kyle.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 4, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Would of = would have
      Wouldn’t of = wouldn’t have

      Reply
    • Willie on February 6, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      Yeah, when I break up with girls and they don’t get the hint, I fire a gun at them while they are in a car to prove my point. Idiot.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous on February 3, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    He not a bad guy he shoots at women in cars u trump supporters smh

    Reply
    • Tell You What on February 4, 2017 at 6:12 am

      Someone needs to go back to school and learn some proper grammar.

      Reply
    • Ronnie Regan on February 4, 2017 at 8:59 am

      It’s quite obvious, you spent your government subsidy check on fruit punch and pork rinds, instead of “Hooked on Phonics”! You are just another drain on the taxpayers.

      Reply
  13. Anonymous on February 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Is that lil abbreviated?

    Reply
  14. DIRT on February 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Casey Affleck?

    Reply
  15. Crazy Fools! on February 6, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Crazy Fool!

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on November 1, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    It’s a Toyota 4Runner… not forerunner.

    Reply
  17. Adam 12 on November 1, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    He’ll be out in less than 5.

    Reply
  18. Tom Jones on November 1, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Only in SoMD do you try to kill someone and get 5 years. Most lenient judges anywhere.

    Reply

