Waldorf Man Sentenced to 70 Years in Prison for Murder at Beer 4 U in 2017

UPDATE 11/10/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 38, of Waldorf, to 70 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray, Attempted Second-Degree Murder of Emmanuel Perkins, Second-Degree Assault of Steven Mason, Jr., Second-Degree Assault of Anthony Thomas, and related charges.

On July 27, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Wilkins of the above-mentioned charges.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “There are people left behind in the community who have to deal with the aftermath and the impact of this incident. – Based on the actions that [Wilkins] did that night, he is not deserving of mercy from the Court. This crime is horrific.”

Sentence

Count 1

Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray

30 years in prison

Count 2

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

20 years in prison

Consecutive to count 1

Count 20

Second-Degree Assault of Steven Mason

10 years in prison

Consecutive to counts 1 and 2

Count 24

Second-Degree Assault of Anthony Thomas

10 years in prison

Consecutive to counts 1, 2, and 20

County 27

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

15 years in prison

Concurrent to counts 1, 2, 20, and 24

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 37, of Waldorf, of Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and related charges.

On February 4, 2017, officers responded to the Beer 4 U Bar located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered several victims suffering from various injuries, including Emmanuel Perkins, who sustained head injuries from an earlier assault, and Miaquita Gray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Gray was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a few moments prior to the shooting, Perkins was physically assaulted and robbed by three male suspects in the bathroom of Beer 4 U. After the assault, Perkins and his girlfriend, Gray, exited the bar and stood in the parking lot of the establishment. The suspects also exited the establishment prior to Gray and Perkins leaving the bar. Perkins recognized the three male suspects and pointed them out. One of the suspects brandished a gun and began firing at Perkins and Gray, fatally striking Gray. Two other victims were struck but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A further investigation revealed Wilkins as the shooter and identified co-defendant Charles Leon Thompson, Jr. as an accomplice to the shooting and the armed robbery in the bathroom.

On December 4, 2017, Thompson entered a guilty plea to Armed Robbery and Use of a Handgun During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. on June 29, 2018.

A sentencing date has been set for Wilkins on October 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. He faces up to 138 years in prison.

Guilty

• Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray

• Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

• Attempted Second-Degree Murder of Emmanuel Perkins

• Use of a Firearm During the Commission of aa Crime of Violence

• 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment

• 2 counts of Second-Degree Assault

• Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun Upon Their Person

• Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

2/6/2017: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Miaquita Gray, of Lexington Park, who was shot and killed last week.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Waldorf.

The details of the shooting are as follows:

On February 4 at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which an acquaintance of Gray was beaten. Shortly after the altercation, the man who had been assaulted went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. At that time, the suspect – who was in the parking lot – pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and grazing another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. The man who had been assaulted earlier was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins is 5’10”, 190 lbs., has long hair he wears in corn rows, and has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

