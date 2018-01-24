Lusby Woman Enters Plea for Poisoning of Her 17-Month-Old Grandchild with Methadone

January 24, 2018

Tetreault’s sentencing is set for March 7, 2018

Judith Anne Badrian Tetreault, 55, of Lusby

UPDATE 1/24/2018: On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, Judith Anne Badrian Tetreault plead guilty in in Calvert County Circuit Court to neglect of a minor and an Alford plea to first-degree assault. An Alford plea is A plea under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of an admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain conviction in court. Tetreault’s sentencing is set for March 7, 2018.

2/14/2017: On Thursday, February 9, 2017, the mother of the poisoned 17-month-old received several text messages from her mother, Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby, stating “(the child) would not stop crying”, “his stomach was hard”, “don’t be mad at me” and “I did not drug him.”.

When the child’s mother arrived at the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m., to take the child home, she found him to be lethargic and purplish in color. The mother immediately picked up her boyfriend, and once they were in the car together, they both came to the realization the child was very sick and needed immediate medical attention.

The mother responded immediately to the emergency room of Calvert Memorial Hospital. Medical staff immediately began treating the child, by administering several doses of Naloxone (Narcan) which alleviated some of the medical concerns. The medical staff did not feel the child’s condition was improving and arranged for him to be transferred to Georgetown University Medical Center for further evaluation. The child was treated extensively for a methadone overdose and was monitored for cardiac and respiratory issues. The medical staff listed him in critical/acute status.

The child tested positive for Methadone from a blood test.

Investigation revealed that Judith Tetrealt is prescribed liquid methadone from a medical facility in Baltimore.

Upon arrival at Georgetown University Medical Center, the mother advised that the “sippy cup” used by her son “smelled funny”, and advised that this cup still has liquid in it.

Police executed a search a seizure warrant at the residence and located a number of empty and half-full methadone containers along with other items.

The child’s condition had improved slightly, giving him the ability to move around on his own.

Police also spoke with Dr. Husein, the resident at the pediatric intensive care unit, who confirmed that the timeframe of the initial overdose occurred around 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 9.

Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby has been charged with with:

  • Child Abuse 1st Degree
  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Poison/Attempt to Poison
  • Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Neglect of a Minor

Tetrealt is currently being held on a no-bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Tetrealt also has a preliminary court hearing set for March 13, 2017, in Prince Frederick District Court.



 

22 Responses to Lusby Woman Enters Plea for Poisoning of Her 17-Month-Old Grandchild with Methadone

  1. Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I guess POS addicts really do believe misery loves company even if that means doping your infant grandchild. I hope they throw the book at her.

    Reply
    • Carol on February 16, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Can you summon restraining order

      Reply
  2. MDL on February 14, 2017 at 8:03 am

    What a great Grandmother! Lock her up and throw away the key!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Where was Grandpa ?

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Why no attempted murder charges? This is more than just a case of child abuse! It goes WAY beyond that!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Totally agree, I was wondering the same

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I agree she tried to murder the child.

      Reply
    • Angry mom of 3 on February 14, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      Exactly! She deserves a bullet between the eyes

      Reply
      • Bob on February 20, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        Too fast, hang her by her toes until she drowns in her own blood.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      They have to be able to prove it to be able to charge her with it.

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 8:45 am

    to hurt a child, she should never see day light again

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 14, 2017 at 8:56 am

    And the Grandma of the Year award goes to…

    Reply
  6. Localboy on February 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I feel really bad for the mother of the child, I mean to think your own mother that gave birth to you would do this to your own child. Very upsetting on everyone, I agree, the grandmother did an extremely stupid thing & hope the child makes a full recovery.

    Reply
  7. Rick on February 14, 2017 at 10:29 am

    there’s little children dying from cancer’s and there grandparents would give there life to have them back, and this piece of trash try’s to take a grandchild’s life, so thankful the judge put a no bond on her.
    and don’t give her any drugs in jail.
    F– her

    Reply
  8. sorrynotsorry on February 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

    hoping the very worst for this lady

    Reply
  9. Rob Stark on February 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    *beep*beep*microwave starts popping pop corn* for the show.

    Reply
    • Shes A Douche on February 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      Put her in it AFTER you make the popcorn. What a piece of trash. How was she allowed to breed in the first place??

      Reply
    • Wanda W on February 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Go away bit*h

      Reply
  10. DONT MESS WITH THE KIDS on February 15, 2017 at 3:09 am

    They should stick her in a straight jacket and play tapes of babies crying 24 hours a day for her entire jail term!

    Reply
  11. Judy Wentz on February 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    How could the mother of the child not know that the grandmother was unfit? Lock them both up.

    Reply
  12. DIRT on February 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    The boyfriend was picked up first before taking the child to the hospital?

    Reply
  13. Keep it Real on February 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    The Doctor and Pharmacists should be arrested, because a heroin dealer, is a heroin dealer is a heroin dealer, and herone is horse tranquilizer: which is a horse tranquilizer, which is a horse tranquilizer.

    Reply

