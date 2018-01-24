Lusby Woman Enters Plea for Poisoning of Her 17-Month-Old Grandchild with Methadone

Tetreault’s sentencing is set for March 7, 2018
UPDATE 1/24/2018: On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, Judith Anne Badrian Tetreault plead guilty in in Calvert County Circuit Court to neglect of a minor and an Alford plea to first-degree assault. An Alford plea is A plea under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of an admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain conviction in court. Tetreault’s sentencing is set for March 7, 2018.
2/14/2017: On Thursday, February 9, 2017, the mother of the poisoned 17-month-old received several text messages from her mother, Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby, stating “(the child) would not stop crying”, “his stomach was hard”, “don’t be mad at me” and “I did not drug him.”.
When the child’s mother arrived at the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m., to take the child home, she found him to be lethargic and purplish in color. The mother immediately picked up her boyfriend, and once they were in the car together, they both came to the realization the child was very sick and needed immediate medical attention.
The child tested positive for Methadone from a blood test.
Investigation revealed that Judith Tetrealt is prescribed liquid methadone from a medical facility in Baltimore.
Upon arrival at Georgetown University Medical Center, the mother advised that the “sippy cup” used by her son “smelled funny”, and advised that this cup still has liquid in it.
Police executed a search a seizure warrant at the residence and located a number of empty and half-full methadone containers along with other items.
The child’s condition had improved slightly, giving him the ability to move around on his own.
Police also spoke with Dr. Husein, the resident at the pediatric intensive care unit, who confirmed that the timeframe of the initial overdose occurred around 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 9.
Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby has been charged with with:
- Child Abuse 1st Degree
- Child Abuse 2nd Degree
- Assault 1st Degree
- Poison/Attempt to Poison
- Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Neglect of a Minor
Tetrealt is currently being held on a no-bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center.
Tetrealt also has a preliminary court hearing set for March 13, 2017, in Prince Frederick District Court.
