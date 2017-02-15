Hughesville Man Arrested for Possession of Narcotics in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Deputy G. Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on Market Square Drive, in Prince Frederick, with a broken brake light.
He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville.
Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner, Flip, arrived to assist with the stop. K9 Flip detected a positive alert for contraband.
During a search of Thompson’s person, a plastic container was found in his right front pocket, containing sixteen (16) green pills (oxycodone). He was not able to provide proof that he was prescribed the medication. Joseph was placed under arrest for CDS: Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (oxycodone) and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
He also received appropriate paperwork for his broken brake light.
Drew Carey?
He looks like a turtle.
Joe, say it aint so!
Am I missing something here? Some old guy with a broken tail light needed two cops and a dog, and to be searched? Did the first cop see something that they’re not putting in the article?
Armchair quarterbacking again? Leave the police work to the police.
Go to court, show your prescription, and this will all go away. If he didn’t have a prescription then shame on him, he deserves what he gets.
Didnt know k9s could smell pills?
Now you do. And knowing is half the battle.
Jay has a RX for this. One of the best guys I know. Cops in Calvert have man issues – only one testie has dropped
Yeah, that’s it. Out of all the people in So MD they picked this guy’s name from a hat and said “today boys, we are going to get Joe Thompson.” Give me a break and stop enabling people.
While I agree it sucks he has to go through this if he has a legitimate prescription he has to take some of the blame. It is no secret that if you are carrying your meds they better be in the bottle with a prescription label or you are just asking for trouble. Don’t be mad at the cops for doing their job, they are not psychics. For every 1 they inconvenience because they were not following the rules of carrying painkillers they arrest 10 that are taking them or selling them illegally. He needs to take this experience as a lesson learned and carry the prescription in the future.
Funny nobody has the balls to reply to my post
Internet tough guy.
Look again genius. It appears someone has some “balls.” Idiot.