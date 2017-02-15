Hughesville Man Arrested for Possession of Narcotics in Prince Frederick

February 15, 2017
Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Deputy G. Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on Market Square Drive, in Prince Frederick, with a broken brake light.

He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville.

Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner, Flip, arrived to assist with the stop. K9 Flip detected a positive alert for contraband.

During a search of Thompson’s person, a plastic container was found in his right front pocket, containing sixteen (16) green pills (oxycodone). He was not able to provide proof that he was prescribed the medication. Joseph was placed under arrest for CDS: Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (oxycodone) and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He also received appropriate paperwork for his broken brake light.

Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

 
Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

Joseph Thompson, III, 52, of Hughesville

This entry was posted on February 15, 2017 at 10:24 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to Hughesville Man Arrested for Possession of Narcotics in Prince Frederick

  1. Anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Drew Carey?

    Reply
  2. Tell You What on February 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    He looks like a turtle.

    Reply
  3. Dufuss on February 15, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Joe, say it aint so!

    Reply
  4. Stop&Think on February 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Am I missing something here? Some old guy with a broken tail light needed two cops and a dog, and to be searched? Did the first cop see something that they’re not putting in the article?

    Reply
    • Christie on February 19, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      Armchair quarterbacking again? Leave the police work to the police.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Go to court, show your prescription, and this will all go away. If he didn’t have a prescription then shame on him, he deserves what he gets.

    Reply
  6. anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Didnt know k9s could smell pills?

    Reply
    • Christie on February 19, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Now you do. And knowing is half the battle.

      Reply
  7. John on February 19, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Jay has a RX for this. One of the best guys I know. Cops in Calvert have man issues – only one testie has dropped

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      Yeah, that’s it. Out of all the people in So MD they picked this guy’s name from a hat and said “today boys, we are going to get Joe Thompson.” Give me a break and stop enabling people.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 21, 2017 at 8:00 am

      While I agree it sucks he has to go through this if he has a legitimate prescription he has to take some of the blame. It is no secret that if you are carrying your meds they better be in the bottle with a prescription label or you are just asking for trouble. Don’t be mad at the cops for doing their job, they are not psychics. For every 1 they inconvenience because they were not following the rules of carrying painkillers they arrest 10 that are taking them or selling them illegally. He needs to take this experience as a lesson learned and carry the prescription in the future.

      Reply
  8. John on February 19, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Funny nobody has the balls to reply to my post

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      Internet tough guy.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on February 21, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Look again genius. It appears someone has some “balls.” Idiot.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.