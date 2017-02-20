UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Crash

February 20, 2017

UPDATE: The bicyclist, George Ernest McNab, 59, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on February 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

2/15/17: On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West near Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling in the right travel lane of Smallwood Drive West when he was struck by an SUV, which was also in the right lane. The driver of the SUV attempted to swerve to prevent striking the bicycle, but she was unable to avoid the collision.

The victim, a 59-year-old male from Waldorf, was flown to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicycle was equipped with flashing lights on the front and rear of the bike.

Cpl. W. B. Saunders is investigating.



 

10 Responses to UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Crash

  1. Whya on February 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What the hell is he doing on a bicycle at 5:30 in the morning…..In the rain….On a highly traveled road? I get the whole bikers have rights thing but have a little common sense.

    • Doug Cornwell on February 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      Hey you ever thought about the friends and family who may read your ignorant comments. I’m sure there maybe a debate down the road whether or not his judgment was valid but maybe not the next day after someones father died. RIP Mr.Mcnab #ImJustAnHonestFriend

    • Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      He worked the night shift dumb ass!!! He was on his way home from work

  2. Bizkit's on February 16, 2017 at 11:23 am

    You are in my thoughts & prayers.

    • Bizkit on February 21, 2017 at 7:34 am

      He was either going to work or coming home from work. Why wasn’t the driver paying attention.

  3. Anonymous on February 16, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Riding a bike out in the road during the dark hours of the morning? That more or less amounts to attempted suicide.

  4. Stanley on February 19, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I used to work with a guy in White Plains who rode his bike to work, get this, because he did not own a car! He was also an older guy who lived in this area. I hope it wasn’t him.

  5. Anonymous on February 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

    He was on his way home from work… maybe if the lady that hit him was as worried about the road as she was her phone, he wouldn’t have gotten hit

  6. Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    You people are so insensitive
    he rode his bike to work because he didn’t
    have a car. He had his lights
    on the bike, so he was legal. It’s the lady that hit him who wasn’t paying
    attention. not everyone can afford a car. RIP George.

  7. Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Have some sympathy. He was on his way home from work. He took precautions with flashing lights on his bike. God Bless George, he was a good man.

