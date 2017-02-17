Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect in Theft of Bus Tickets

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, at 2:10 PM the suspect got on the STS Bus at the Charlotte Hall Food Lion store on Mt. Wolf Road. She asked to purchase 30 Bus tickets and told the driver that she would write a check for the tickets, place it in a folded piece of paper and deposit it in the fare box. The suspect exited the STS bus at the J Patrick Jarboe Medical Center; 22590 Shady Court, in California, and was picked up from there later that afternoon.

The suspect’s final destination was Three Notch Rd & Tulagi Place in Lexington Park.

When the money was counted at the end of the shift the folded piece of paper was in the box but the check allegedly written by the suspect was not.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to call Deputy Holdsworth at 301-475-4200, ext. *8089 or, Daniel.Holdsworth@stmarysmd.com Reference: CCN 4281-17

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

