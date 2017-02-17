Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect in Theft of Bus Tickets

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect pictured.
On Friday, January 20, 2017, at 2:10 PM the suspect got on the STS Bus at the Charlotte Hall Food Lion store on Mt. Wolf Road. She asked to purchase 30 Bus tickets and told the driver that she would write a check for the tickets, place it in a folded piece of paper and deposit it in the fare box. The suspect exited the STS bus at the J Patrick Jarboe Medical Center; 22590 Shady Court, in California, and was picked up from there later that afternoon.
The suspect’s final destination was Three Notch Rd & Tulagi Place in Lexington Park.
When the money was counted at the end of the shift the folded piece of paper was in the box but the check allegedly written by the suspect was not.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to call Deputy Holdsworth at 301-475-4200, ext. *8089 or, Daniel.Holdsworth@stmarysmd.com Reference: CCN 4281-17
Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008
St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.
CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
No excuse for breaking the law. However, anyone who is so down on their fortunes he or she feel it beneficial to their struggle to steal bus passes. When was the last time you depended on public transportation as your primary means of transportation? This is something that most people do not depend on. Cannot remember the last time I caught a bus. Disappointing and sad that someone within reach of this person has not reached out and gave a helping hand. No excuse for stealing but anyone stealing something so petty could possibly use help rather than time in jail.
DSS GIVES BUS TICKETS FOR FREE
It’s a clear picture. The next time that she trys to ride the bus the driver will recognize her … it’s a shame that she won’t be able to use those tickets.
